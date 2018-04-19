‘Riverdale’: 7 Questions Raised by “A Night to Remember”

Riverdale put on Carrie: The Musical tonight, but while the much-anticipated musical episode was a spectacular chapter in The CW show’s second season it was full of drama and mystery that had nothing to do with Carrie — and we’ve got some major question.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “A Night to Remember”, below.

Tonight’s episode saw most of the show’s ensemble cast putting on Carrie: The Musical as Riverdale High’s theater production, but the real drama had nothing to do with the stage. Early in the episode, Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) received creepy ransom-style notes from the Black Hood with the first demanding Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) be recast out of the role of Carrie and the second straight up threatening her life. Midge Klump (Emilija Baranac) ende dup cast in Cheryl’s place, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) suspected Ethel Muggs (Shannon Purser) as being behind the note because of jealousy, and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) repaired their friendship.

The drama extended to the adults, too. Hal (Loclyn Munro) and Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) got back together, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) was up to his usual scheming tricks, and Cheryl ended up menacing her mother, Penelope (Nathalie Boltt). All of the drama, teen and otherwise, came to a head, though, when during the live performance of the musical it was revealed that Midge had been murdered, her body pinned to one of the set walls with an ominous message scrawled around her — anyone who had survived the Black Hood before? They were going to die this time around.

A we mentioned before, we’ve got some major questions. Here are our top seven.

Will we ever find out who Chic’s father is?

One of the more unexpected moments in tonight’s episode came when Hal asked Alice to take him back. Considering all of the bad blood between the pair this season Alice appeared a little reluctant, but the pair sat down and talked as they decided there would be no more secrets between them. Viewers weren’t privy to the details of the conversation, but did find out the general gist: Alice told Hal that Chic (Hart Denton) was not his.

Hal said what pretty much the audience has been saying all season: we’ve always kind of suspected. But what was left out of the conversation is who Chic’s father actually is. The topic has been dodged so many times on the show and while we know that the show is trying to build suspense we’re starting to wonder if we will ever find out who Chic’s father really is. However, it sounds like that might be on the horizon.

Speaking at the show’s recent PaleyFest panel, Reinhart revealed that the mystery of Chic was being unfolded and would continue through the end of the season.

“The mystery of Chic is just being unraveled,” she said. “There’s so much that we’re about to find out about this person who is just seemingly an intruder in their home. The mystery of Chic is just beginning to unfold, and it carries through the end of the season. So, there’s a lot, a lot to unveil.”

What’s up with Moose?

Moose has been a pretty likeable guy, more so since his brush with death earlier this season. That’s why his behavior right before the show went on was so jarring. As Jughead goes to speak with Ethel ahead of the curtain rising, he discovers cut-up magazines in her dressing room trash. Jughead accuses Ethel of writing the Black Hood note, but she claims it was for her vision board and throws Jughead out. At that moment an aggressive, angry Moose shoves past.

The moment would be easy enough to dismiss as stage fright except a few moments later we discover that Midge has been murdered. With Moose having literally taken bullets for Midge when the Black Hood attacked them previously, Moose’s anger is odd. It also, when coupled with his flirtation with Kevin — and Midge’s seeming obliviousness to it — seems terribly suspect. Could Moose have killed Midge?

Are the notes and Midge’s murder really related?

Piggybacking off our question about Moose’s involvement in Midge’s murder, we want to know if the creepy notes and her death are really related.

The notes only had one demand: that Cheryl be removed from the role of Carrie and replaced. It didn’t say with who. With no guarantee that Kevin would cast Midge in the role it seems a little odd that the notes would be directly connected to Midge’s murder.

However, as we saw earlier this season the Black Hood always seemed to be privy to information that there should have been no way the killer would know. It’s not impossible that the Black Hood expected Kevin to cast Midge or, and possibly even creepier, maybe the Black Hood is one of the students.

What’s Hiram’s role in all of this?

Another episode, another round of Hiram scheming. Tonight Hiram’s plotting was pretty straightforward. He was trying to drive a wedge between Fred (Luke Perry) and Archie (KJ Apa) because it would help Hermione’s (Marisol Nichols) mayoral campaign. But could he possibly benefit from the chaos that ensued at the musical? If Hiram is looking to weaken resistance to his plans to bring in a prison — especially since prisons are a solid symbol of law and order — having a brutal murder at the high school musical freak everyone out would certainly do it.

What’s next for Cheryl?

Cheryl may have had to give up the musical, but she took back her power tonight in a deeply disturbing way. After pouring blood all over herself just like the blood that was poured on Carrie White, Cheryl menaced her mother, demanding not only her own emancipation but that her mother and uncle move out as well.

So what’s next for Cheryl — after someone tells us where she got the blood and how she got cleaned up so fast? If there is anything we’ve learned from watching Riverdale is that things don’t always work out easily for Cheryl Blossom. She might get Penelope and Claudius out of the house, but it’s highly unlikely the battle between Cheryl and her mother is over.

Did Fangs kill Midge?

Sure, the Black Hood took credit for the kill with the note of sorts that was scrawled around Midge’s body, but right before the show went on Fangs was mysteriously in Midge’s dressing room. He claimed he was giving her last-minute notes, but considering that the next time we saw her she was dead we can’t help but wonder if Fangs killed Midge.

Can these musical episodes be an annual thing?

Drama aside, tonight’s musical episode was fantastic. The singing, the dancing, even Cheryl’s blood-soaked menacing was all pitch perfect. With music being such an important part of Riverdale with musical numbers scattered throughout the season, we just want to know if this full-scale musical episode can be a regular thing. Please?

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

What did you think of “A Night to Remember”? Let us know in comments!