Star Trek: 5 Things Fans Don’t Want To Admit About the Original Enterprise Crew

The Star Trek franchise is one of the most iconic and influential pieces of sci-fi fiction of all time. Since 1966, when Star Trek: The Original Series — then just called Star Trek — first aired, the show has grown into one of the most seminal pieces of science fiction ever created. Gene Roddenberry’s show, which painted the picture of a future in which all people were accepted, and humanity sought peaceful interaction with alien races among the stars, was truly groundbreaking. Now considered a sci-fi show that changed the world, Star Trek: The Original Series is truly iconic, as are the many characters who make up the original Enterprise crew.

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There may have been many Star Trek TV shows since that have introduced many incredible new characters, but the original Enterprise crew continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans. Led by Captain James T. Kirk, the crew consists of First Officer Lt. Spock, Chief Engineer Montgomery Scott, and ship’s doctor Leonard “Bones” McCoy, as well as Uhura, Chekhov, Sulu, and several other characters to boot. Their adventures aboard the Enterprise may have become certified classic sci-fi stories, but there are still a number of things that many fans refuse to admit about The Original Series‘ characters.

5) Sulu Is Pretty Pointless

While Sulu doesn’t often make many fans’ list of the best Star Trek characters of all time, he remains a beloved part of the original Enterprise crew. Originally introduced as the Enterprise’s resident physicist, Sulu was later rewritten as the ship’s third officer and senior helmsman, a role which he continued throughout The Original Series. While he’s a beloved character for many fans, there is a slight issue with him in hindsight: he’s actually pretty pointless.

According to actor George Takei, Sulu was intended to represent all of Asia, and while he was by far the show’s most prominent Asian character, he served no wider purpose. His story wasn’t explored in any reasonable depth during The Original Series‘ run, making him feel one of the most shallow and unimportant members of the show’s core cast. As great a character as he grew into thanks to Star Trek novels and movies, the sad truth is that The Original Series used him as Asian representation first and only rarely as a character with any real agency.

4) Kirk Is A Terrible Captain

The closest thing Star Trek: The Original Series had to a true protagonist was James T. Kirk, the Enterprise’s captain, played by William Shatner. The actor’s idiosyncrasies have become synonymous with the character, but Kirk’s expansive story and honored place in Star Trek history see him afforded a considerable amount of respect as one of the franchise’s most important characters. While he was pivotal in the franchise’s early years, more recent reappraisals are far less favorable in hindsight.

Looking back on The Original Series, it becomes all too clear that Kirk is a terrible captain. For starters, Captain Kirk breaks Star Trek’s Prime Directive on numerous occasions, and regularly flaunts protocol in reckless maneuvers that in any reasonably logical situation would get his entire crew killed. He’s the sort of stubborn, egotistic boss that everybody dreads, and while his adventures are exciting, it actually seems that following Captain Kirk out among the stars would be an incredibly taxing and dangerous endeavor.

3) Dr McCoy Actively Works Against The Show’s Core Tenet

As well as being one of the few major Star Trek characters to return from the dead, Dr. “Bones” McCoy is one of the most relatable characters in The Original Series. At least, he was, at the time it aired. By today’s standards, many of McCoy’s opinions and interjections are actually a little problematic, and while that itself can easily be overlooked, its place within the Star Trek franchise actually means that he seems a poor fit for Starfleet.

Throughout the entirety of The Original Series, Bones is shown making insensitive comments about Spock’s Vulcan nature and physiology. As well as repeatedly proving intolerant of a superior officer, Bones frequently voices similar views about different alien species, which seems especially odd considering Roddenberry’s vision of an inclusive future. In a truly inclusive society, Bones would be better educated and more understanding of Spock’s Vulcan differences from the Enterprise’s human crewmembers, but his constant sniping and denigrating comments tell a very different story.

2) It Wasn’t Quite As Progressive As It Seemed

Speaking of Gene Roddenberry’s vision of a future built on acceptance and respect, there are several ways that Star Trek: The Original Series struggles to reflect true tolerance and equality. The Original Series features no characters who are queer or transgender, and no mention is made of any LGBT people or aliens. Also, the show’s attitude toward feminism was decidedly skewed, as women were depicted almost entirely in subordinate roles throughout its run, and several sexist comments and ideals are depicted by the core members of the Enterprise’s crew.

While there are many things The Original Series did better than other Star Trek shows, its depiction of equality is not one of them. However, it’s important to note that this isn’t through any genuine malice or prejudice. For its time, The Original Series was incredibly progressive; that much is undeniable. There were censorship issues and a general cultural taboo over LGBT people and ideas that ultimately prevented their inclusion. While the general message of acceptance and equality is commendable, it seems odd in hindsight that such an important group of people wasn’t represented at all in the show.

1) Certain Characters Carry The Show

Take a close look at any of the best episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series, and they’ll almost certainly revolve around Spock, Scotty, or Bones in some way. Though Captain Kirk was effectively the show’s leading man, his three closest friends and crewmates are far more compelling characters, regularly performing miracles of science, engineering, or medicine at the captain’s request. This dynamic speaks to a general narrative imbalance regarding the Enterprise’s crew.

When examining the stories of Star Trek: The Original Series, the majority of problems are solved by the intervention of either Spock, Scott, or McCoy. Other members of the crew rarely have a wider impact on the story, with the likes of Sulu, Chekhov, and Uhura all proving relatively unimportant in comparison. Even Captain Kirk himself would be useless without the trio to support him, making it clear that certain members of the Enterprise’s crew effectively carried the entire show on their shoulders.

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