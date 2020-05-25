Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Reportedly Break Up

✖

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have reportedly called it quits. A new report from Page Six claims that the pair, who play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones on the hit The CW series, ended their relationship prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and have been quarantining separately ever since. The source does specify that Reinhart and Sprouse - who have been romantically linked for nearly three years - "remain good friends" during this situation. This is far from the first time that break-up rumors have surrounded Sprouse and Reinhart's relationship. In July of last year, the couple's behavior at San Diego Comic-Con had led some to speculate that they had broken up, something that Reinhart soon took to social media to deny.

“Don’t believe everything you read on the internet, kids," a tweet from Reinhart stated at the time. "And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. ‘Reliable sources’ can kiss my ass.”

Sprouse also denied the speculation soon afterward, arguing that it does kind of come with the territory of both of them being in the entertainment industry.

"I don't care. That's the nature of our industry," Sprouse explained last August. "I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit. It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it's all good."

Even just last month, rumors began to swirl that Sprouse had been cheating on Reinhart with Kaia Geber, an eighteen-year-old model whose social media posts seemed to hint that she and Sprouse were quarantined together.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them," Sprouse wrote on Twitter last month. "But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism."

"When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences," Sprouse continued. "And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

What do you think of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse reportedly breaking up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale is expected to return with new episodes in January of 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.