Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Shuts Down Cole Sprouse Break-Up Rumors

Rest easy, Riverdale fans! According to Lili Reinhart‘s most recent Instagram post, the rumors of her split with Cole Sprouse are false. Earlier this week, the news broke via Us Weekly that the couple known onscreen as Bughead called it quits, citing various observations as well as unnamed sources from San Diego Comic-Con. Specifically, it’s noted that Reinhart and Sprouse were observed keeping their distance from one another at the Entertainment Weekly party on Saturday. It was also reported that Sprouse was overheard telling someone at the same event that he and Reinhart had broken up. He was then seen leaving with co-stars K.J. Apa and Camila Mendes. Well, according to Reinhart, none of us know sh**.

“BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh**,” she wrote.

As you can see, the actor shared W’s latest cover story in which the two “open up about relationships, @thecwriverdale, and what the future holds,” according to W‘s Instagram account.

The magazine also shared more photos of the couple together:

“Lili is an incredibly talented individual who speaks for herself and deserves her own voice box in every single way,” Sprouse shared.

Many Riverdale stars on Reinhart’s post, all with emoji reactions:

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Madelaine Petsch replied.

“😂😂,” Casey Cott added.

“🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻😂,” Marisol Nichols wrote.

“👏🏽,” Camila Mendes commented.

Relationship confirmation aside, this is also a great photoshoot!

Riverdale returns for Season 4 on Wednesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.