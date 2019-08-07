Riverdale Star Cole Sprouse Addresses Lili Reinhart Breakup Rumors in the Best Way

Last month, rumors circulated that Riverdale stars, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, had broken up after they weren’t seen interacting during the Entertainment Weekly party at San Diego Comic-Con. However, Reinhart eventually shut the rumors down with an Instagram post featuring a photoshoot the couple did together for W, saying “BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh**.” Now that Bughead stans everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief, Sprouse has chimed in on the rumors. According to ET Online, the actor revealed that false relationship rumors don’t bother him.

When asked how annoyed he was by the rumors, Sprouse jokingly replied, “Incredibly,” but added, “No, I don’t care. That’s the nature of our industry.”

“I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit,” he explained. “It’s kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it’s all good.”

Spouse also had a hilarious response when he shared the same photoshoot images to Instagram:

“UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult,” he joked.

Many of the couple’s Riverdale co-stars replied with their own hilarious takes:

“You guys are the best vampires I know,” Marisol Nichols wrote.

“I love the cult ❤️,” Skeet Ulrich added.

“I’m in,” Mädchen Amick joked.

“I can just see next years Halloween….”, Gina Gershon replied.

Riverdale returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW. Currently, the first three seasons are streaming on Netflix.