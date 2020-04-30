Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Responds to "Baseless" Rumors That He Cheated on Lili Reinhart

Last week, Riverdale Twitter exploded with rumors that series star Cole Sprouse had stepped out on his on- and off-screen girlfriend, Lili Reinhart. The rumors went wild, getting a ton of media attention for a day or two, before sources close to the couple started throwing water on the fires. Today, Sprouse himself took to social media to slam reports that he had cheated on Reinhart with 18-year-old model Kaia Geber, who posted a photo recently that fans dissected and took to mean she and Sprouse had been spending time together during the pandemic lockdown. Sprouse did not "explain" himself and instead just denied all those rumors outright.

He also wanted to make sure that fans who spent time badmouthing his relationship and spreading rumors about his personal life know that he isn't impressed. He had long maintained a fairly low profile in his personal life, and the relationship with Reinhart has forced him to be more visible than usual.

"I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them," Sprouse wrote. "But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism."

Calling the rumor-mongers clowns and inviting them to "eat my delectable plump a--," Sprouse admitted that he could have guessed that being in a relationship with his Riverdale co-star was going to create plenty of rumors and media buzz.

"When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences," Sprouse continued. "And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle."

The rant came on the same day as a divisive and Jughead-centric episode of Riverdale, which aired tonight on The CW.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

h/t E! Online

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.