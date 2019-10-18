Riverdale Celebrates Halloween in Episode Named for the John Carptenter Classic

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Chapter Sixty-One: Halloween,” this year’s Halloween episode of Riverdale. The episode, which will air on October 30, will fulfill the promise of “sex, lies, and videotape” offered by the season’s key art. According to the official synopsis from Warner Bros. TV, tapes begin appearing on doorsteps and destabilize the town, filling residents with fear. Of course, the people who live in the formerly-idyllic small town are likely used to living with fear at this point, considering that for the last three seasons, Riverdale has murdered, maimed, or traumatized dozens of the small town’s residents.

While “Halloween” would be a generic title for the Halloween episode of most shows, Riverdale is not most shows, and virtually every episode of the series has drawn its name from a film noir or horror movie. Since John Carpenter’s Halloween is one of the best-loved slasher horror movies in existence, it seems almost impossible that Riverdale did not name the episode after that.

You can check out the official shynopsis for the episode (which will also see Jughead Jones struggling with his new arch-nemeses at a fancy prep school in town) below.

HALLOWEEN IN RIVERDALE — When ominous videotapes begin appearing on doorsteps across Riverdale, widespread fear quickly returns to the town. At Stonewall Prep, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns about a series of mysterious disappearances that have occurred to former students at the school. Meanwhile, Archie’s (KJ Apa) plan to create a safe space for the town’s kids gets derailed when some unwanted visitors crash their Halloween party. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes face to face with trouble, while Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) past comes back to haunt her. Lastly, a haunting a Thistlehouse rocks Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) to their core. Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Erin Feeley directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg.

Back when the series first launched, there was an initial suggestion that each year would have a Halloween episode, and that those episodes would, “Treehouse of Horror”-like, take place an an out-of-continuity setting, like the world of the popular Afterlife With Archie comics. That never came to pass, likely because there was interest at one point in developing Afterlife With Archie as a separate property elsewhere.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Chapter Sixty-One: Halloween” will debut on October 30.