Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris:, the thirteenth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 8th. To say that things have been working against Archie and the gang on Riverdale this season would be something of an understatement. The arrival of Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea), seemingly a descendant of one of Riverdale's founders with his own ideas for the town, set off a power struggle for the town's future — and Percival seemed to win at every turn. Recently, however, it was revealed thanks to Tabitha's (Erinn Westbrook) time traveling that there is something much larger at play. Percival is in actuality the personification of evil and the fight for Riverdale is literally one between good and evil. It's a fight that the heroes don't have the best odds at winning and in the upcoming episode, things will get even harder.

In the preview, which you can check out for yourself below, Percival takes the next steps in his plan and that seems to forcing Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), and Reggie (Charles Melton) to confront past trauma when they attempt to confront him for his taking over of the town by having himself made mayor by the town council. You can also check out the episode synopsis below.

"MIND GAMES — The next steps of Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) plan catch Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Reggie (Charles Melton) off guard and forces them to face their past trauma. Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Aaron Allen."

Not shown in the trailer, but "Ex-Libris" is also set to debut another character into the Riverdale world. It was announced on Monday that Billions alum Caroline Day is joining the show's cast in a recurring role as Heather, a love interest from Cheryl's youth. As fans of the series will recall, Cheryl has mentioned in previous seasons that when she was younger she was in love with a girl named Heather but that Penelope Blossom (Nathalie Boltt) split them apart. This week, however, Penelope asked Cheryl for forgiveness and gave her the letters that Heather had written her.

According to The CW, Cheryl tracks Heather down via social media despite Nana Rose's disapproval. Heather is now a librarian in neighboring Greendale and "when Heather re-enters Cheryl's life, she does so with secret knowledge that may help Cheryl understand her powers better."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Eight: Ex-Libris" will air on Sunday, May 8th.