Riverdale: "Chapter One Hundred and Eleven: Blue Collar" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Chapter One Hundred and Eleven: Blue Collar", the sixteenth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 29th. All season long, Riverdale's main characters have found themselves dealing with two things: aspects of their past traumas and the arrival of Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea) and from the sound of things in this newest synopsis, that pattern holds true for "Blue Collar" as well. According to the synopsis, Percival continues to do some shady things while Betty (Lili Reinhart) ends up having to face some news about a dark time in her past. You can check out the official episode synopsis for yourself below.

"KNOW THY ENEMY — After learning that Percival (guest star Chris O'Shea) is exploiting his new work crew, Archie (KJ Apa) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) devise a plan to help protect the workers and get them out from under Percival's control. Meanwhile, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) finds himself with a target on his back after Percival catches wind of a scheme he and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hatched against Reggie (Charles Melton). Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) receives some unexpected news about a dark moment from her past, and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) find themselves at a crossroads. Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Tara Dafoe directed the episode written by James DeWille & Arabella Anderson."

Getting people out from under Percival's control isn't just metaphorical. Powers have been quite literal this season on Riverdale with many of the characters developing various abilities after the explosion at the end of Season 5. Betty can read auras, Archie is invulnerable, Cheryl as fire powers, Jughead can hear thoughts, and Tabitha is a time traveler. Recently it was revealed that Veronica has a literally toxic kiss. As for Percival? Not only is he actual evil, but he apparently also has the "power of persuasion," hence him being able to control people.

This deep in the season, it's anyone's guess how things are going to end up for Riverdale, but fans can breathe a little easy. While The CW did announce the cancellation of six series last week — on top of the previously announced cancellations of DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman — Riverdale was among a handful of shows to receive an early renewal back in March, ensuring that it will stay on the air through the 2022-2023 television season. However, series star Cole Sprouse had commented that most of the actors on the fan-favorite series are ready to "wrap it up with a bow."

"I'm not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control," Sprouse said of working on the series. "We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Eleven: Blue Collar" is scheduled to air on May 29th.