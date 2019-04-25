Riverdale Fans Can't Stop Comparing Season 6 Plot Twist to Avengers: Endgame

This season on Riverdale, the town's heroes have found themselves facing a threat like nothing before — which is saying something, given some of the wild threats the Town With Pep has faced. The arrival of the mysterious Percival Pickens (Chris O'Shea) soon lead to a power struggle over control of the town's future and, in last week's "Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America", Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) ended up time traveling and in the process discovered that Percival isn't just someone with a different vision for Riverdale, but is instead the personification of evil and that the fight ahead is far larger than the heroes realized. This week, however, with Percival's plan in motion, it's what Tabitha sees next that has fans freaking out and comparing The CW series to Avengers: Endgame.

Warning: spoilers for Riverdale's "Chapter One Hundred and Seven: In the Fog" beyond this point.

Tonight's episode of Riverdale saw a mysterious, dense fog roll into the town, preventing the heroes from getting in Percival's way as he enacted the next phase of his plans. But while everyone was dealing with their own issues during the fog and Percival was worming his way into becoming Riverdale's mayor, Tabitha had another, horrible realization. Thanks to her time travel abilities, she was able to look into the future — in fact, she was able to look at 1384 possible futures and after seeing all the possibilities came to two bleak conclusions: Jughead's death is a fixed point and in nearly every possible future, the heroes lose.

Tabitha going to different timelines and determining the outcome for the good guys sounds pretty familiar. As Marvel fans will quickly recall, it's similar to what Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) did in Avengers: Infinity War when he looked into the possible timelines and found that there was only one in which the heroes prevailed. Pretty quickly, fans of Riverdale took to social media to compare not only Tabitha to Doctor Strange, but he whole scenario to Avengers: Endgame. Why Endgame instead of Infinity War? Well, with Percival as mayor by episode's end, it definitely feels like the Thanos-like figure has won, meaning that the heroes are now "in the endgame" and with time running out to prevent a horrible, apocalyptic future.

Want to see how fans are freaking out about Riverdale's Endgame moment? Read on for some of our favorite reactions and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

