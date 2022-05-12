The CW Cancels Six Fan-Favorite Shows

Naomi (Photo: The CW) From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship ("Arrow"), and starring Kaci Walfall ("Army Wives," "Power," "The Lion King" on Broadway) in the title role, the DC drama NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, "Kevin Can Wait"). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents; veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, "7th Heaven," "The Loudest Voice") and linguistics teacher Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, "The Fix"). After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, "Filthy Rich"), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo parlor owner Dee (Alexander Wraith, "Orange Is the New Black"), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unfolding the mystery about herself, Naomi also effortlessly navigates her high school friendships with kids on the military base as well as local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig); Annabelle's longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme); proud "townie" Anthony (Will Meyers, "Bad Education"); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (Camila Moreno), who works in a vintage collectible shop. As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. Based on the characters from DC, NAOMI is written and executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship ("Arrow"), and executive produced by Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis ("Echo Park," "Queen Sugar") directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode. The series is from ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television. prevnext

Charmed (Photo: The CW) In season four of CHARMED, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. And this couldn't come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what's to come? Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy? Starring Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Lucy Barrett, Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Based on the original series, CHARMED is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna and Joey Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman ("Jane The Virgin"), Ben Silverman ("The Office"), Brad Silberling ("Jane The Virgin"), Howard Owens ("You vs. Wild"), Liz Kruger ("Girlfriends Guide to Divorce") and Craig Shapiro ("Salvation").

Dynasty (Photo: The CW) It's a Christmas wish come true! Season's Greetings from Season Five of DYNASTY, back to give you the best present of all: more Carrington drama. After Eva, Fallon's (Elizabeth Gillies) scorned and lovesick assistant, shot her, Fallon lay bleeding out on the campaign gala floor with her marriage to Liam (Adam Huber) also circling the drain. Will she survive the internal damage? Will her marriage survive the external damage? It's anyone's guess... Also racing for his life – electorally speaking – Blake (Grant Show) steadily built a lead in the Georgia Senate race, thanks to Cristal (Daniella Alonso) employing a little Carrington manipulation of her own. This season, the marriage starts off in rough waters, but soon hits smooth sailing as Cristal finds herself at the helm of a new position of power. With Blake's airline soaring, it may be time for Blake and Cristal to consummate their marriage by joining together as one... business. The problem is, in this world, amassing more power just makes you more of a target for the people waiting to take you down. Now adorned in her finest prison orange, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) finds herself behind bars for a crime she didn't commit. While one child – Adam (Sam Underwood) – clearly was more involved than he's letting on, another child – Amanda (Eliza Bennett) – does her best to exonerate her mother. A game of cat and mouse ensues as Amanda looks to settle some scores with Adam, leading to a season-long rivalry. As Adam builds up his new company this year, Amanda will do whatever she can to make him suffer. Meanwhile, while Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is no longer going into outer space, he's still going into dangerous places. He soon finds himself in the midst of a dangerous war that he's not sure he can win. At the same time, Dominique (Michael Michele) looks to expand her reach in the fashion industry, giving Kirby (Maddison Brown) another chance to return to a career that almost destroyed her. Culhane (Robert C. Riley) sets out to find an everlasting love and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) opens his heart only to uncover a devastating family secret. This season is all about legacy and what it means to leave something worthwhile behind. As we head towards our 100th episode, there will be no shortage of caviar and champagne, hair-pulling and pageantry, and maybe even a few new faces with old secrets ready to solidify their own dynasty. DYNASTY is from CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Josh Reims ("Jane The Virgin"), Josh Schwartz ("Gossip Girl"), Stephanie Savage ("Gossip Girl"), Sallie Patrick ("Revenge"), Christopher Fife, Brad Silberling, Pascal Verschooris and Esther and Richard Shapiro (the creators of the original "Dynasty").

The 4400 (Photo: The CW) Over the last century at least four thousand four hundred people who were overlooked, undervalued or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat, and contain the story, an empathetic social worker (Joseph David-Jones, "Arrow") and hardened community corrections officer (Ireon Roach, "Candyman") are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees. The new partners clash in ideology and approach, but gradually find they have more in common than they thought as they become familiar with those under their care, including: a lawyer and resilient young mother from the early aughts (Brittany Adebumola, "Grand Army"), whose unexpected reunion with her estranged husband (Cory Jeacoma, "Jersey Boys") and suddenly teenaged daughter is immediately rocky; a WWI Army surgeon fresh from the Harlem Renaissance (TL Thompson, Broadway's "Straight White Men"); an influential hidden figure from the Mississippi civil rights movement (Jaye Ladymore, "Empire"); a black sheep reverend-scion born to a notable televangelist family in 1990s Chicago (Derrick A. King, "Call Your Mother"); a seemingly shallow but misunderstood D-list reality TV star (newcomer Khailah Johnson) from Miami, circa 2015; and two wildly different unaccompanied teens, a vibrant girl (newcomer Autumn Best) whose bell bottoms give away her 1970s upbringing, and an introspective, prescient boy (Amarr, "Liv and Maddie") whose origin remains a mystery. These unwilling time travelers, collectively the 4400, must grapple with their impossible new reality, the fact that they've been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were brought back now for a reason they're only beginning to understand. 4400 stars Brittany Adebumola as Shanice, Joseph David-Jones as Jharrel, Ireon Roach as Keisha, TL Thompson as Andre, Jaye Ladymore as Claudette, Derrick A. King as Rev. Johnston, Khailah Johnson as Ladonna, Cory Jeacoma as Logan, AMARR as Hayden and Autumn Best as Mildred. Based on the original TV series created by Scott Peters and Renee Echevarria, 4400 is from CBS Studios and is executive produced by Ariana Jackson, who wrote the pilot, Sunil Nayar, and Anna Fricke and Laura Terry of Pursued By a Bear.

Roswell, New Mexico (Photo: The CW) With Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) and Max Evans (Nathan Dean) finally able to best Max's clone, Mr. Jones, at the end of Season 3, it seems a bit of happiness is finally ahead for them. Little do they know, a new threat is emerging down in Careyes, Mexico when a naked alien is brought to an American scientist (Shiri Appleby) in a nearby cantina. As this mysterious new alien is set on a collision course with our heroes, we'll discover that Mr. Jones might be gone, but his vile plan for two worlds might just live on. Meanwhile, our couples contemplate new crossroads and definitions of their relationships. A new mystery that mimics the crash of '47 in Roswell forces Alex Manes (Tyler Blackburn) and Michael Guerin (Michael Vlamis) to balance personal goals and undercover work; Maria's (Heather Hemmens) potential cure for her regenerative disease comes with a shocking twist; and Dallas (Quentin Pilar), Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Kyle (Michael Trevino) contemplate new layers of how their families might all be connected. All these new revelations unfold as our sleepy town of Roswell, New Mexico gets woken up by a daring daylight bank robbery where mysteriously not a single dollar is touched. But what was taken just might shed new light on the crash from '47 and what Max Evans' true purpose has been all along. ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in association with Amblin Television, Bender Brown Productions and My So-Called Company, with executive producers Christopher Hollier, Julie Plec, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Lawrence Bender, Kevin Kelly Brown.