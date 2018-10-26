‘Riverdale’ Stars on If a ‘Sabrina’ Crossover Would Be Possible

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is just hours away from its debut, but it looks like it isn't too early to start talking about a crossover with its sister show.

ComicBook.com was on hand for K.J. Apa and Lili Reinhart's panel at Dallas Fan Days, where the Riverdale stars were asked about the possibility of eventually crossing over with Sabrina down the line. Apa, who plays Archie Andrews, confirmed that there aren't any plans for it to happen right now, but that he would definitely be willing for it to happen.

"I really want that to happen." Apa revealed. "I mean, as far as I know now, I don't think it is going to happen. But, just because they've got the supernatural aspect to it and we don't really have that. But it would be sick."

With both Riverdale and Sabrina technically exist within the same shared universe, the radically different tones of the shows have made some a little wary about a crossover -- a sentiment that Reinhart seems to understand. But even then, the actress hinted that it certainly could happen, albeit in a bit of a more fantastical way.

"I mean, it think it'd be a different show if Riverdale all of the sudden had witchcraft [and Archie] just flying around." Reinhart explained. "I think it would have to be under very special circumstances for there to be a crossover, like maybe a dream sequence or a nightmare. But I feel like it's not — Riverdale is not Greendale. There isn't that magic aspect, although Season 3 has people thinking otherwise. But no, our show is not magical."

The possibility of Sabrina properly joining the world of Riverdale has been thrown around quite a bit, going as far back as a planned cameo for the character in Riverdale's Season 1 finale. This sort of shared universe evolved over time, leading to the sister series being developed by The CW late last year, and eventually making its way over to Netflix a few months after.

"There's definitely that same edge-of-your-seat quality to the show," Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka said of Riverdale during a visit to the show's set. "There's obviously the timelessness of it, the really wonderful cinematography and fun references to different things, and the total suspense is right there. The shows are wildly different, but Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa is] brilliant, and he's he's behind both of them, so there's definitely a vibe, just sort of a general, addictive quality to both shows that people are really going to respond to."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on Friday, October 26th, on Netflix.