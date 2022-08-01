Riverdale Fans Can't Stop Comparing Cheryl to Scarlet Witch After Season 6 Finale

After a wild season that featured alternate realities, witchcraft, time travel, and super powers, Season 6 of The CW's Riverdale came to an end in a truly apocalyptic fashion. Archie and the gang may have defeated Percival Pickens in the season's penultimate episode, but the villain had one final spell up his sleeve. Percival managed to cast a spell that not only sent Bailey's comet on a collision course with Riverdale, but he set up a magical barrier that would trap everyone inside the town and prevent them from escaping their certain doom. Indeed, it looked like the end of the world for the folks of Riverdale, but that didn't stop one last ditch effort to save the day.

Even with it looking like the end was indeed coming, Archie and company didn't give up and they ultimately figured out what they hoped would be a solution. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) found out from her ancestor Abigail that she could use her phoenix powers to melt the comet, but in doing so the people she had resurrected would probably die. Then, Veronica (Camila Mendes) figured out that she could take everyone else's powers and transfer them to Cheryl via kiss, essentially super powering Cheryl for when the moment arrived. Then, the comet came to Riverdale and Cheryl went out to fight it.

Dressed in her trademark red, Cheryl lifted into the sky to melt the comet and for fans of The CW series, it was a sight that reminded them of another powerful witch who also has a fondness for red. Social media lit up comparing Cheryl to Marvel's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, given the way they both utilized their powers and that penchant for red. Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Riverdale fans have drawn comparisons to the MCU in Season 6. A plot twist earlier the in the season had fans comparing the series to Avengers: Endgame as well.

