Riverdale Is Not New Tonight, Here's When The CW Series Returns

With Riverdale steadily working its way to its Season 6 finale, the stakes keep getting higher and higher for The CW series. Last week, the series aired its seasonal musical episode, "Chapter One Hundred and Twelve: American Psychos" which saw a serial killer convention come to town — and Betty deal with the Trash Bag Killer for good — even as Percival Pickens' machinations continue. But if fans of Riverdale were hoping to see what's next for their favorite characters this week, they will unfortunately have to wait just a little bit longer. There's not a new episode of Riverdale this week.

The next new episode of Riverdale will air on Sunday, June 26th. That episode, "Chapter One Hundred and Thirteen: Biblical", will see the series take the episode title literally as biblical plagues hit Riverdale. And given the way the season has gone thus far, it seems pretty likely that Percival is behind it. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

"PERCIVAL'S LATEST MOVE — As the gang plan an event celebrating two of their own, strange biblical plaques around town threaten to put a damper on the special day. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Brian E. Paterson."

A previously released preview also suggests that what is going on in Riverdale is indicative that the fight for the future is far from over. In "Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America", Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) ended up time travelling through different eras and discovered that Percival is the actual personification of evil and it was later revealed that the outcome of their fight with him is one that will decide the fate of not just Riverdale, but everything.

With the stakes that high and things appearing to get more and more complicated for Archie and the gang, as we get closer to the season finale it's anyone's guess what's next. One thing that is certain, however, is that the series will return for a seventh season, though that season will be Riverdale's last.

"We encouraged all of those producers to try to treat their finales as if they could be series finales. We wanted to do the right thing by the series and by the fans,' network president Mark Pedowitz previously explained. "We had a long conversation with Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, "Riverdale" executive producer and Archie Comics [chief creative officer] yesterday, who's thrilled by this news. And we're going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it goes out the right way and that is the decision. I think they choose that seven years is the right amount, and we want to do the right thing. That's a personal thing. As a fan myself. I do want to do what's right for the show."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Thirteen: Biblical" will air on Sunday, June 27th.