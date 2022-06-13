"Biblical" Plagues Threaten Riverdale in New Preview

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Chapter One Hundred and Thirteen: Biblical", the eighteenth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode is scheduled to air on Sunday, June 27th. The episode will see the town beset with literal biblical plagues like locusts, frogs, and even water that's turned to blood. It's just the latest surreal, seemingly supernatural issue that the town as has faced this season and it would seem that Percival Pickens is likely connected to hit, something that the episode's synopsis seems to confirm. You can check it out as well as the preview below.

"PERCIVAL'S LATEST MOVE — As the gang plan an event celebrating two of their own, strange biblical plaques around town threaten to put a damper on the special day. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Brian E. Paterson."

The preview also suggests that what's going on in Riverdale is indicative that the fight for the future is far from over. In "Chapter One Hundred and Six: Angels in America", Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) ended up time travelling through different eras and discovered that Percival is the actual personification of evil and it was later revealed that the outcome of their fight with him is one that will decide the fate of not just Riverdale, but everything.

With the stakes that high and things appearing to get more and more complicated for Archie and the gang, as we get closer to the season finale it's anyone's guess what's next. One thing that is certain, however, is that the series will return for a seventh season, though that season will be Riverdale's last.

"We encouraged all of those producers to try to treat their finales as if they could be series finales. We wanted to do the right thing by the series and by the fans,' network president Mark Pedowitz previously explained. "We had a long conversation with Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, "Riverdale" executive producer and Archie Comics [chief creative officer] yesterday, who's thrilled by this news. And we're going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it goes out the right way and that is the decision. I think they choose that seven years is the right amount, and we want to do the right thing. That's a personal thing. As a fan myself. I do want to do what's right for the show."

Pedowitz added, "We have not declared how many episodes yet. But I do not believe it will be a shortened season. It goes back to what I said earlier: I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs and appropriate send off."

Riverdale airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred and Thirteen: Biblical" will air on Sunday, June 27th.