Riverdale "Love & Marriage" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-One Love & Marriage", the fourth episode of Riverdale's seventh and final season which is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 19th. While Season 7 has seen a major setting shift for Riverdale with the characters sent into an alternative timeline circa 1955, that's not been the only shift. Relationships have shifted as well and last week's episode saw Cheryl Blossom start going steady with Archie Andrews. "Love & Marriage" will see the relationship — initially Cheryl's plan to thwart her family's plans for her — get complicated with a recent preview teasing that Archie and Cheryl may end up eloping. You can read on for the episode synopsis as well as the photos.

"CUPID'S CHECK LIST – After enlisting Archie's (KJ Apa) help, Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) plan to fool her family spirals out of control. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns to Veronica (Camila Mendes) for help after finding himself in some trouble, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) gives Kevin (Casey Cott) an ultimatum. Madchen Amick, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon."

What is Season 7 of Riverdale about?

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season of Riverdale has dared to go before-the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950's.

"The Archie comics, they're so nostalgic, and I think when people think of time periods, they think of the 1950," Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "Through the lens of nostalgia. So that was one big thing," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "Absolutely. And even when we've done their iconic comic book costumes from the past, even though they were technically the 1940s, whenever anyone would write about it, they'd say, 'Oh my God, they're wearing their 1950s outfits.' So, it was sort of like, 'Okay, well, that is ... 'And even when we were pitching Riverdale, and this is true, when we were pitching Riverdale to try to do a TV show, the executives would say, 'Wait a minute, wait a minute. Is this a show set in the '50s?' And it's like, 'No, no, no, it's set in present day.' So, there was that."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-One: Love & Marriage" will air on Wednesday, April 19th.