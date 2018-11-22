‘Riverdale’ Parents Respond to Their Depictions in “The Midnight Club”

The CW might not be airing a new episode of Riverdale tonight, but that does not mean fans aren’t still buzzing about this season — and especially about the fan-favorite flashback episode “The Midnight Club,” which recently shed some light on the earliest days of Gryphons & Gargoyles.

The episode, inspired by The Breakfast Club, saw the teens of Riverdale playing younger versions of their onscreen parents in flashback, with Cole Sprouse as FP Jones, Madeleine Petsch as Penelope Blossom, Camila Mendes as Hermione Lodge, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent visit to the set of Riverdale, ComicBook.com was among the news organizations who spent some time with the cast and heard what some of the Riverdale parents thought of their younger selves.

“I thought he was amazing,” Skeet Ulrich said of Sprouse’s performance as FP. “I think he’s always amazing, to be honest, but I thought that one really…I don’t know. I think it brought to life a different side of FP that’s quite helpful going forward to me. I thought he did a great job. I thought everybody did really extraordinary.”

“I was like ‘Wow, really? Hermione’s a really good Catholic school girl. I didn’t know that. But okay. Great!’” Marisol Nichols explained. “‘The Midnight Club’ is so much fun. And I think we’re gonna keep visiting that as time goes on, learn more about these characters. I think what was the best about it was was it was character development. Like we got to see how these adults, as corrupt and horrific as they can be, how they were in high school and possibly how that led to where they are today. I think that, they’re gonna be more involved than they’ve been in mysteries past. At least, the rest of us besides Hiram. And we’re gonna continue to touch on that. I love that. I loved [Camila Mendes] playing me as a daughter. It was actually really great. When that episode was filming, I was off. My father had passed away, and she sent me this really great picture of herself as me to kind of cheer me up and it was really really cool. It was really nice.”

“First of all, that was a thrill for me,” said Mark Consuelos, whose son Michael played a younger version of himself on the episode. “There are so many adjectives I can use to describe how that felt for my wife and I just to have our son, this kid that was just, you know, he’s going to film school, he’s not interested in acting at all. He’s a PA on a show in LA for a summer job and he got an opportunity, and he said, ‘hey, Dad, they asked me to audition for the job.’ And he gets there and he said, he called me and he said, ‘Dad, there’s like so many kids here. They look exactly like me.’ And they go, ‘They actually look really like you, a lot.’ And I go, ‘That’s called casting. That’s how they do it.’ And he went and did it. I was so proud of him that he went through the experience and he had the best time here. He really did. The kids, the guys, the other actors are very much, KJ and him are actually the same age, and they got along so well. To see him do that…it’s a bucket list moment for Dad. In this business, I never thought I’d be able to do that, to have him play younger me — a better looking way better me — but that was great. I think it’s really really cool. The other actors playing their parents, I think we have such good actors. And KJ is such a good, he can do anything. He’s really funny, he’s serious. He’s a great mimic. What he did wasn’t like an impersonation of Luke but it was an impersonation of Luke. It really was. And he’s so good. And I think all the actors did such a good job playing their parents. It’s been my favorite episode. I mean, I was such a fan watching that. So well done. I was so impressed.”

For the kids’ part? They said that while they prepped by watching old footage of their “parents” in the roles that made them famous, they mostly resisted the urge to directly imitate their younger selves and instead aimed to mimic mannerisms that would be easily recognizable to Riverdale viewers, body language, and verbal tics.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.