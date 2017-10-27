The Mystery Deepens In New ‘Riverdale’ Photos

The CW has released photos for ‘The Town That Dreaded Sundown’, the upcoming fourth episode of Riverdale‘s second season.

In the episode, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) finds herself at the center of a deepening mystery, while Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) grows concerned for Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) following the creation of his Red Circle club. And judging by the photos, tensions will grow between the North and Southside, leading to an altercation in the rain.

The episode shares its name with a 1976 American horror film by producer and director Charles B. Pierce. The film is considered to be one of the first slasher films, but don’t expect that tone to completely transfer over to the series.

“Ultimately, as dark as it gets, I don’t think the show is a slasher show.” Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained. “I don’t think it’s Scream, for instance. The ambition is to do something that still keeps the characters in the foreground and the violence as a backdrop. In our lowbrow way, we’re kind of trying to follow the model of Zodiac, which is less about a serial killer. It’s not really a serial killer movie; it’s more about the psychological toll that the serial killer takes on this city. You always want a little excitement and horror, but there won’t necessarily be someone shot every episode.”

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.