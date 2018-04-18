‘Riverdale’ Gets Ready for ‘Carrie: The Musical’ in New Music Video

The CW has released a new music video from “A Night to Remember”, tomorrow’s special musical episode of Riverdale.

The clip shows much of the show’s ensemble performing “In”, the first track from their production of Carrie: The Musical. While much of the episode is expected to revolve around the production itself, this performance brings the songs of Carrie into each of the characters’ lives, as they sing it while preparing for a day of school. Ultimately, the performance culminates at rehearsal for the musical, with Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) welcoming everyone to practice.

Ever since the musical episode was announced late last year, fans have eagerly wondered how the production would come together, and would fit into the unique world of Riverdale‘s second season. But according to those involved with the hit The CW series – which was recently renewed for a third season – Carrie: The Musical felt like a very natural fit.

“I’m a huge fanatic of Carrie, the novel and then the movie,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said during an interview earlier this year. “I was obsessed with the Broadway flop of Carrie: The Musical. Five or six years ago, one of my good friends revived it off-Broadway, and he revealed it to be the gem that I always knew it was. So, we thought, ‘This would thematically be a great musical for Riverdale to do.’ That show also has archetypes like the good girl next door, the nice boy who takes Carrie to the prom. It felt like we could play with these archetypes.’”

But even then, it sounds like fans can expect “A Night to Remember” to subvert expectations, and to bring a little bit of heartbreak for Riverdale‘s cast of characters.

“I don’t think it’d be Riverdale if there wasn’t something tragic about a musical episode,” Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, said at Riverdale’s recent PaleyFest panel. “It can be a breath of fresh air for people who have been watching a debilitating series of events for these characters. But we still find a way to pick you up and slam you back down.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “A Night to Remember” airs Wednesday, April 18th.