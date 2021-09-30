Riverdale Season 5 Finale Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)”, the nineteenth and final episode of Riverdale‘s fifth season. At this point, there’s really no telling exactly what the episode has in store, outside of an “incident” at Pop’s that will seemingly end in deadly consequences for somebody. Given all of the storylines that the series has weaved in and out of this season, ranging from mining accidents to families of serial killers to maple syrup-themed ministries, it will be interesting to see how it all comes to a head. Based on the preview, that will involve new relationships for Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), and Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) performing some sort of fiery ritual.

The season’s penultimate episode definitely brought the drama in some unexpected ways, not only dealing with the death of Polly Cooper (Tiera Skovbye), but showcasing an emotional, Next to Normal-inspired tribute to the show’s various storylines.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had teased the series’ ominous future, which is just around the corner with the debut of Season 6 in November, when he announced that the new season had begun filming.

“Forces are gathering for the ultimate battle between Good and Evil as the cameras begin to roll on #Riverdale Season Six,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote at the time. “But who will stand on which side? And who will live, and who will die? Everything has been a prelude to this.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)” below!

“OUT WITH THE OLD – As the gang pick up the pieces after a rough year back in Riverdale, an incident at Pop’s forces them to make a difficult decision about the future of the town. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Greg Murray.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)” will air on October 6th.