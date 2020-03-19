Riverdale Cast Has Signed on for Three More Years of Filming According to KJ Apa

Ever since Jason Blossom’s body first washed up in Sweetwater River, Riverdale has become a beloved part of the pop-culture consciousness. The CW‘s teen drama is now a bonafide phenomenon, thanks to the mix of its bizarre plotlines and its incredibly-entertaining ensemble cast. With many of the show’s teenage characters currently in their senior year of high school, some have begun to wonder exactly what the longterm fate of the show is. According to K.J. Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the series, there still will be a few more years before those conversations happen.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Apa was vague about the specifics of his contact, which he says is the same as that of all of the show’s leads, but did confirm that he’ll be on the show for the next three years.

“All of us want to shoot movies,” Apa explained. “I think we’re all, in a way, craving to work on other things because we’re stuck in Vancouver on the show. Which is great — we all love working on the show. But we’re all craving something else to bite into. It’s awesome that we can do that too, because I don’t know if that’s common that a lot of TV actors can funnel into film that easily. I was always kind of scared of that, like, ‘Man, I hope I can shoot movies, because I don’t want to be pegged as Archie for the rest of my life.’”

As it stands right now, that would put the principal cast safely on Riverdale through a hypothetical seventh season, which seems fairly standard for shows on The CW. Obviously, things can change – and new contracts can be negotiated – if the show does end up going past Season 7.

That still leaves the mystery of where things will go in Season 5 and beyond, especially with the characters’ high school graduation looming over the current season.

“[The show will last] as long as the fans keep watching,” Apa said in a previous interview. “I mean, the show’s not called Riverdale High — it’s called Riverdale. So you never know what can happen afterwards… Maybe Archie will get held back a year.”

“I think I’ve been a senior three times: Once in real life and twice on television,” Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, added. “I think one of the initial questions for the abstract of the show was, ‘Are we going to age over time?’ And you know, naturally, as we grow older and we look older, we had to solve that problem, so it’s nice that we’re aging. And it also kinda frees up the universe a little bit inside Riverdale to play around with that concept. I’m excited to see where we all go.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The show will return with new episodes on April 8th.