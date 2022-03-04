Riverdale: Season 6 Midseason Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “Chapter One Hundred and One: UNBELIEVABLE”, Riverdale‘s upcoming Season 6 midseason return. Now that the spooky-themed “Rivervale” storyline is in the books, the show will be pivoting back to the aftermath of the bombing of Archie Andrews’ (KJ Apa) house in the Season 5 finale, and dealing with the ramifications of it in some unexpected ways. You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter One Hundred and One: UNBELIEVABLE” below!

“THE AFTERMATH – As news begins to spread about the bombing at the Andrew’s home, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) begin to deal with mysterious side effects from the explosion.Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) spirals after learning that Hiram may have been involved, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is consumed with guilt when she believes she may have had a hand in the explosion.Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star.James DeWille wrote and directed the episode.”

While it’s anyone’s guess a to what these post-Rivervale episodes will bring, it sounds like the other dimensions and realities we’ve seen thus far might have a lasting impact.

“There’s going to be a lot of crazy, cool stuff for Toni’s storyline in Season 6. We have other dimensions,” Toni Topaz actress Vanessa Morgan previously told Us Weekly. “It’s going to be very, very cool [and] unlike any other season. I love, like, the witchy magic aspect of it all.”

“If you believe [in other dimensions] then there’s alternate realities all going on at the same time, different versions, different outcomes, all playing out at your life at the same time,” Morgan continued. “I believe in that, and I feel like we’re kind of touching on that. And then I think toward the end of the season, it’ll all come together and you’ll really realize how it all relates.”

You can check out the synopsis for the series’ most recent episode, “The Jughead Paradox”, below!

“100th EPISODE – Unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.”

As mentioned above, Riverdale will return with new episodes on Sunday, March 20th at 8/7c on The CW.