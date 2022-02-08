When Do The CW Shows Return?

After a season of television disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, The CW’s slate of programming is back in full swing, though even with shows back, the network’s schedule has seen some fluctuation. Thanks to some shuffling due to the ongoing pandemic as well as the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the network’s schedule of programming has seen some shifts. Some shows, such as The Flash and Riverdale have had lengthy breaks since their returns last fall while others, like Naomi and Superman & Lois, are dealing with short breaks.

With no new episodes of familiar favorites airing this week on The CW and some fairly recent shifts in return dates for shows such as Legacies, we’ve rounded up a list of when The CW’s shows return. Included in this roundup are new, current-season episodes of shows as well as when favorite series will premiere their new seasons as well.

Read on to find out when your favorite The CW shows return.

Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois will return with new episodes on Tuesday, February 22nd with the episode “Girl… You’ll Be A Woman, Soon.”

THINGS TAKE A TURN ON SARAH’S (INDE NAVARETTE) BIG DAY – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) prepare for Sarah’s quinceañera, but things don’t end up going as smoothly as they had hoped. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) finds himself struggling with feelings of guilt about what happened to John Irons (Wole Parks) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries that she might have been wrong about Ally (guest star Rya Kihlstedt). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) learns that Ret. General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) is planning to train Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) goes searching for the truth about Lois. Tayler Buck also stars. The episode was directed by Diana Valentine and written by Rina Mimoun & Adam Mallinger.

Naomi

Naomi will return with new episodes on Tuesday, February 22nd with the episode “Shadow Ridge.”

“ARE WE THERE YET? – With Naomi (Kaci Walfall) still shaken by her terrifying encounter with the bounty hunter, Dee (Alexander Wraith) continues training her on controlling her thoughts and emotions and, therefore, her powers. Meanwhile, as Naomi and Nathan (Daniel Puig) rekindle their romance, the class sets off on an exciting week-long camping excursion. Also starring Cranston Johnson, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Will Meyers and Aidan Gemme. Jason Ganzel wrote the episode directed by Stephanie Turner.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns with new episodes on Wednesday, February 23rd with the episode “Too Legit To Quit.”

“With Gideon (Amy Pemberton) hurt, the Legends only have one way to save her. Once Evil Gideon is active, she continues to try to destroy the Legends, until Gideon reminds her of a certain protocol she must follow. Trying to help, Gideon negotiates a deal to save the Legends but to get them to agree, she breaks a major rule. Meanwhile, the Legends come up with another plan that could potentially solve all their problems. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Matt Ryan, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Leah Poulliot.”

Batwoman

Batwoman returns with new episodes on Wednesday, February 23rd with the episode “We’re All Mad Here.”

“WHERE IS MY MIND? – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Jada (Robin Givens) come together to formulate a plan to stop Marquis (Nick Creegan), while Mary (Nicole Kang) seeks to make amends for the harm she did as Poison Ivy. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to spiral out of control and contend with her mental demons. Also starring Camrus Johnson. Eric Dean Stanton directed the episode written by Maya Houston and Daphne Miles.”

Legacies

Legacies will return with new episodes of its fourth season on Thursday, February 24th. When Legacies does return for the back half of Season 4, it will do so without one of its original cast members. Back in December, Kaylee Bryant, who played Josie Saltzman, daughter of Salvatore School headmaster Alaric Saltzman and twin sister of Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd) announced that she had departed the series as a series regular with her last appearance being the midseason finale, “I Can’t Be the One to Stop You”. The episode saw Josie buying a one-way bus ticket out of Mystic Falls, leaving behind her friends, family, and girlfriend, though leaving the door open for Josie to return.

“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, thank you to The CW and Warner Bros. TV for giving me this opportunity,” Bryant said in a statement obtained by TVLine. “I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world. Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender.”

Walker

Walker will return with new episodes of its second season on Thursday, March 3rd.

“Season 2 of WALKER picks up three months after the dramatic conclusion to Season 1. Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, played by Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”), has at last reintegrated into his role in family life on the ranch. However, just as life seems to be getting back to normal, the Hatfields to the Walkers’ McCoys return to the vacant Ranch next door, exhuming memories of a trauma shared between the families from Walker’s childhood: The inscrutable matriarch, Gale Davidson (Paula Marshall, “Euphoria”); Walker’s childhood love and Travis County’s newest DA, Denise Davidson (Amara Zaragoza, “Strange Angel”); and Denise’s husband with a shady past and a short fuse, Dan Davidson (Dave Annable, “Yellowstone”).

Walker will attempt to mend fences between the families, but when Liam (Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”) loses out on the DA job for a second time and begins suspecting the Davidsons for the Walkers’ hardships, a troubling decision will put them both in a bad position. While the older generations can’t seem to find common ground, there may be hope for the youngest one as Walker’s kids, Stella (Violet Brinson, “Sharp Objects”) and August (Kale Culley, “Me, Myself and I”), strike an unlikely friendship with Colton Davidson (Jalen Thomas Brooks, “Animal Kingdom”).

Away from Austin, Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan, “The 100”), is deep undercover as her alias “Yvette de la Cruz” to get close to the leader of the Del Rio gang who called the hit on Walker and Stan last season. Meanwhile her relationship with Trey (Jeff Pierre, “Once Upon a Time”) is strained as ghosts from Micki’s past are unearthed.

The no-nonsense Walker matriarch, Abeline (Molly Hagan, “Herman’s Head”), and the traditional rancher father, Bonham (Mitch Pileggi, “The X-Files”) will go head-to-head against Gale Davidson as they reconsider their own future. Geri (Odette Annable, “Supergirl”) continues to grapple with grief and learns some family history of her own.

Season 2 will follow the Walker family and their friends as they recover from the struggles of Season 1 and confront the demons of their past coming home to roost… all while being watched by an unknown voyeur.”

Kung Fu

Kung Fu returns for its second season on Wednesday, March 9th.

The first season of Kung Fu concluded with Nicky defeating Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) and releasing Biange back to the earth instead of destroying it or wielding the Sword of Liang Daiyu herself. However, Zhilan being arrested doesn’t stop the challenges for Nicky. Not only was Chapman upped to series regular for Season 2 and thus pretty much ensuring that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Zhilan, but it was previously revealed on Kung Fu that Mia is working with crime boss Russell Tan (Kee Chan) who clearly has some nefarious plans of his own.

In addition to Rao, Season 2 of Kung Fu will feature some other new cast members as well. JP Tadena has joined as Sebastian, the new chef at Harmony Dumplings and Annie Q as Juliette Tan, the daughter of Russell Tan.

The Flash

With the five-part “Armageddon” event behind it, The Flash will return for Season 8 on Wednesday, March 9th.

Right now, details are few about what to expect when the series returns in March, but we know that the series has added Mika Abdalla as Tinya Wazzo who will become the subject of Iris West-Allen’s latest investigation for CC Citizen Media and is “thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed—one that will change her life forever.” The season will also see the return of Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne as well as the return of Robbie Amell as Ronnie Raymond.

Showrunner Eric Wallace has also said that Season 8 will feature a major storyline solving Iris’ (Candice Patton) time sickness that will have major ramifications on her relationship with Barry.

“Iris’ time sickness gets dealt with after ‘Armageddon’,” Wallace said. “Solving Iris’ time sickness is a huge, huge part of the entire season, and it will take all season to solve that. And that will have big ramifications for Barry and Iris’s relationship and marriage.”

Charmed

Charmed returns for its fourth season on Friday, March 11th.

“After the tragic death of their sister, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) struggle to get back on their feet until a fateful encounter with the new Charmed One (Barrett) reawakens the Power of Three…and their sisterhood,” reads the official description for Season 4. “But who is this mysterious young artist from Philadelphia, and why was she — of all people — chosen to take on the mantle of a Charmed One? Could she be their long-lost sister? Or is she something else entirely?”

“To uncover the truth behind this new threat, they’ll need to rely on old allies Harry (Rupert Evans), Jordan (Jordan Donica), Josefina (Mareya Salazar) and Ruby (Bethany Brown), as well as unexpected new ones — Roxie (Shi Ne Nielson), the beguiling owner of magical nightclub The Blue Camellia, and Dev (Kapil Talwalkar), a popular performer at the club,” the description continues. “And the Charmed Ones will need all of the help they can get, because whoever is coming after them has a plan. And if it succeeds, it will mean the end of the Power of Three…forever.”

Riverdale

Riverdale will return for the rest of its sixth season (the series aired a five-episode event, “Rivervale”, leading into the season) on Sunday, March 20th. As for what to expect for Season 6 of Riverdale after the series’ “Rivervale” arc, which took a surreal approach to the series’ grasp on Archie comics canon, that is anyone’s guess though one series star has suggested the arc may have lasting impact.

“There’s going to be a lot of crazy, cool stuff for Toni’s storyline in Season 6. We have other dimensions,” Toni Topaz actress Vanessa Morgan recently told Us Weekly. “It’s going to be very, very cool [and] unlike any other season. I love, like, the witchy magic aspect of it all.”

“If you believe [in other dimensions] then there’s alternate realities all going on at the same time, different versions, different outcomes, all playing out at your life at the same time,” Morgan continued. “I believe in that, and I feel like we’re kind of touching on that. And then I think toward the end of the season, it’ll all come together, and you’ll really realize how it all relates.”