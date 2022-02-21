Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Weighs in on How Long She Thinks Series Will Last

We’re about a month out from Riverdale‘s return for the popular The CW series’ sixth season, the series having been on hiatus following the five-episode “Rivervale” storyline that offered a more supernatural sort of alternative reality take on Archie Comics canon and may even have lasting impact on the storyline going forward. While fans of the series are excited to see what’s next for the Riverdale gang, some of the series’ stars aren’t sure the show will go on for much longer. Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, recently told ET that she thinks Riverdale will only go through Season 7.

“I give it another season,” Mendes told the outlet. “I think we’ll go through season 7. Here’s hoping. We’ll see.”

Mendes isn’t the only Riverdale star who thinks that the series may only go to Season 7. Back in December, Jughead Jones actor Cole Sprouse also told ET that he thinks the series will go for seven as well, though he did acknowledge the “open-ended” aspect of things.

“I think just in a straight-up legal sense, contractually it started at seven seasons, which is a pretty standard contract for film and television, so I don’t know what happens after that,” Sprouse said. “But the world of Riverdale is open-ended enough to kind of flex alongside that.”

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, also teased that Season 7 might be it for Riverdale as well. Reinhart was asked on Instagram Live back in December about a possible stopping point for the series, to which she replied that they were “hoping for a season seven” and then whispered that it would “probably be the last one.” Currently, there has been no news on the future of Riverdale beyond its current sixth season as The CW has not announced any series renewals just yet.

As for the current season, the series kicked off its sixth season with the five-episode “Rivervale” event that saw a lot of wild developments in an alternative reality for the series, including the death of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) as part of some strange ritual, Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) becoming the new La Llorona, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka dropping by as Sabrina Shipman, and more, events that Morgan previously said could have impact on the season and series going forward.

“There’s going to be a lot of crazy, cool stuff for Toni’s storyline in Season 6. We have other dimensions,” Morgan said. “It’s going to be very, very cool [and] unlike any other season. I love, like, the witchy magic aspect of it all.”

“If you believe [in other dimensions] then there’s alternate realities going on at the same time, different versions, different outcomes, all playing out at your life at the same time,” Morgan continued. “I believe in that, and I feel like we’re kind of touching on that. And then I think toward the end of the season, it’ll all come together, and you’ll really realize how it all relates.”

Riverdale will return with new episodes on Sunday, March 20th at 8/7c on The CW.