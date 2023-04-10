Riverdale "Sex Education" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Chapter One Hundred and Twenty Sex Education", the third episode of Riverdale's seventh and final season. "Sex Education" is scheduled to air on April 12th. The season premiere revealed that while our heroes are back in the 1950s, it is far from an idyllic setting. This week, Riverdale High will be getting a lesson in sex education, though it seems like it will be a lesson that will prompt more questions than answers You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos.

"THE BIRDS AND THE BEES — After a lesson in sex education leaves the gang more confused than ever, Veronica (Camila Mendes) decides to organize a make-out party at the Pembrooke. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) attempts to help Ethel (guest star Shannon Purser) out of some trouble only to find himself in hot water as well. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, and Drew Ray Tanner also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg."

