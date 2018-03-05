‘Riverdale’ Showrunner Teases Cheryl & Toni Scene

Riverdale‘s core four may be heading to the woods for a weekend retreat in next week’s episode “The Hills Have Eyes,” but that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty going on back in town and, thanks to a tease from showrunner Roberto Aquirre-Sacasa that includes a scene between Cheryl and Toni.

Aguirre-Sacasa recently shared a photo from the upcoming episode revealing Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) getting milkshakes at Pop’s together along with the caption “And meanwhile, back in town…” You can check it out below.

Fans of The CW drama will no doubt be excited to see Cheryl and Toni spending a little bit of time together and they might have even more reason to be excited about the upcoming scene. Petsch recently confirmed during a YouTube Q&A that Cheryl Blossom is bisexual, something fans have been speculating about quite a bit in recent months.

“[Cheryl] is still figuring out what her sexuality is,” Petsch revealed. “She is definitely interested in both women and men, so I would say she is bisexual.”

While this won’t exactly come as a surprise for Riverdale fans who have long interpreted Cheryl as LGBT since nearly the very inception of the show, that Cheryl has been confirmed as bisexual and is appearing in a scene with Toni Topaz who is also bisexual is of particular interest. While many fans have been hoping for Cheryl to embark on a relationship with Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) especially after a scene in the episode “Tales from the Darkside” where Josie is concerned about a potential stalker only for the audience to discover that Cheryl is the one behind it, Petsch said Cheryl could be misreading the situation.

“Cheryl just wants to have friends and wants to be loved and wants to be surrounded by people,” Petsch explained. “Josie is the only person who has shown interest in her, as a friend even. She doesn’t understand feelings very well, and I think she’s mucking up a friendship with romantic feelings, because she’s never really felt love before.”

However, with Toni being bisexual as well as both of the girls having something of outsider status — at least in relationship with the show’s core four of Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica — having Cheryl and Toni get together might end up making a lot of sense, as well as the fandom very, very happy.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.