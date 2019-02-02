‘Katy Keene’ Spinoff Will Be Set Years After ‘Riverdale’

The latest spinoff from the world of Riverdale appears to be taking things into a pretty unique direction.

During The CW‘s panel at the Television Critics Association press tour, network president Mark Pedowitz spoke about the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, which was recently given a pilot order by the network. As Pedowitz told reports, Katy Keene will actually be set years after the high school-set events of Riverdale, which could create an interesting caveat for potential crossovers.

“Katy Keene actually takes place years after Riverdale, and if any of those characters were to come to Katy Keene, they’d come as their older selves,” Pedowitz explained (via KSiteTV).

This certainly adds an interesting twist to the Riverdale world, in part because the flagship show hasn’t really had any chances to cross over with its spinoffs. Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which came to the streaming platform after being developed by The CW, featured an appearance from a now-dead Riverdale supporting character, but has shied away from larger connections.

Of course, this new information raises the question as to whether or not Katy Keene will be set in the near future, or if Riverdale is actually set further in the past than we’re meant to believe.

For the uninitiated, Katy Keene is an Archie Comics character who first debuted in 1945. Dubbed “America’s Queen of Pin-Ups and Fashions”, Katy was a model, actress, and singer who juggled her career with her personal life. The character fell out of print in the early 1960s, only to be revived in the 1980s. The character has only made a few appearances in recent years, including in 1994’s Archie Meets the Punisher.

The Katy Keene series will revolve around follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion-legend-to-be Katy Keene — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. The musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Katy Keene will not be a sort of “backdoor pilot” on Riverdale, but there’s no telling what other ways the series could be connected.

The pilot will be written by Michael Grassi and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the latter of whom serves as showrunner for Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and as CCO for Archie Comics. The drama hails from Warner Bros. TV, and will be executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Archie CEO Jon Goldwater.

Katy Keene joins a pretty stacked roster of pilots ordered from The CW, including Batwoman, Super Clean, reboots of Nancy Drew and The Lost Boys, and a spinoff for Jane the Virgin.

What do you think of Katy Keene taking place after Riverdale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on the CW.

