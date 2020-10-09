Riverdale's South Side Serpents to Get a One-Shot Comic in 2021

✖

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to have Riverdale return to their television screens, as the series' Season 5 debut has been delayed into 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It's safe to say that fans are excited to see what storytelling the series has in store, and it looks like a new one-shot is here to tide fans over in the meantime. Archie Comics will be publishing a Riverdale Presents: South Side Serpents One-Shot comic, which is expected to be released on January 27, 2021. The news was announced during the publisher's virtual panel at New York Comic Con.

Join Jughead, Toni, FP Jones and the rest of the South Side Serpents for a new comic book adventure this January!#Riverdale Presents: South Side Serpents One-Shot arrives Jan 27 from @davidmbarnett & @Richardortiz75! #ArchieNYCC pic.twitter.com/rMG7en5Mtw — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) October 9, 2020

The South Side Serpents one-shot, which will be written by David Barnett with art by Richard Ortiz, is expected to tie into a previously-untold story within the TV "Archieverse". The tale is expected to see FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) recruiting Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) and Sweet Pea (Jordan Connor) to go on a mission to bring the Serpents back to their old glory.

“I’ve known David and Richard a long time and have wanted to work with both of them. David’s a pro – a journalist who’s written some great comics,” Archie Comics Co-President Alex Segura told Decider. “Richard has a clean, memorable line and is an editor’s dream. So, when we knew we wanted to spotlight the South Side Serpents corner of the Riverdale universe, it made sense to pair them together. The end result is a dark, compelling, and unique take on some of fans’ favorite characters – plus plenty of surprises.”

This is just the latest tie-in comic that Riverdale has spawned, with an ongoing tie-in comic series highlighting new stories involving the series' roster of characters. Over the years, that has included some long-awaited and fan-favorite stories, including the road trip that Toni and Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) took between Season 2 and 3.

What do you think of Riverdale doing a South Side Serpents one-shot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale is expected to return with new episodes in January of 2021.