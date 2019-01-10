‘Riverdale’ Tie-In Comic to Cover Cheryl and Toni’s Summer Road Trip

Riverdale‘s third season has certainly covered quite a lot of ground, but it looks like one of the show’s lesser-known stories is about to be explored.

According to a new report from Decider, Riverdale‘s official tie-in comic is set to explore the summer road trip that Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) took in between Season 2 and Season 3.

As fans will remember, the road trip was first referenced in the Season 3 premiere, with Cheryl mentioning that she had spent “three amazing months” riding motorcycles cross-country with Toni. In the next episode, Cheryl revealed that the pair got fake IDs so they’d be able to sneak into the Viper Room in L.A..

Riverdale Season 3 #2 will be written by Micol Ostow, with art by Joe Eisma and Thomas Pitilli.

“Choni is one of my all-time favorite ‘ships, so I had a great time imagining some of their summer road-trip adventures,” writer Ostow revealed in a statement.

“I can’t think of a more iconic duo these days than Choni,” Eisma added. “It’ll be fun to chronicle their adventures in this comic!”

The issue’s second story, which is also written by Ostow, will cover a drastically different element of Riverdale‘s third season, as it is set to go inside the show’s mysterious Farm. While it’s unclear exactly what characters will debut, it sounds like both of the issue’s stories will provide new details for the show itself.

“For fans of the show — which there are many! — the Riverdale comic provides the perfect bit of extra story, weaving tales between episodes to create an added layer of drama, mystery and conflict,” Archie Comics Co-President Alex Segura revealed. “Trust me — these stories count, and they’re crafted by a writer who’s in close contact with the Riverdale writer’s room and is tapped into what’s coming. With realistic, moody artwork from two of the best in the business, the Riverdale series is a can’t-miss for fans of Archie who are curious about the show, and Riverdale diehards looking for more stories with their favorite characters.”

And considering the major leaps that “Choni” have undergone in the past year, fans of the beloved couple will surely enjoy seeing their rapport further explored.

“I think Toni’s the first person, obviously Betty does, a couple of times, challenge her, but Toni really challenges her,” Morgan explained to ComicBook.com last year. “I think it’s one of those things where her tough exterior, Toni sees right through that. I think Toni’s probably been there, done that. She knows when a person’s wall is up and is just trying to be strong. I think the fact that Cheryl’s bringing her wall down with her, I think that’s just like the biggest thing, and they’re so similar in that way. Toni kind of smiles whenever she’s trying to be tough like that. She’s from the Southside. She’s used to way more than that.”

“I think that’s a really interesting dynamic.” Morgan continued. “And that’s why it works so well, and that’s why Cheryl’s like, ‘Oh sh*t, I can’t put on a front with you. You’re not letting go, you’re pushing me here. You know the truth.’ That’s really cool and that’s why that will work.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. Riverdale Season 3 #2 will debut in stores on April 24th.