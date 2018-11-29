‘Riverdale’ Stars Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa On What’s Next for Archie and Jughead

Archie Andrews and Jughead Jones embarked on a new status quo together at the end of tonight’s episode of Riverdale, and both actors are teasing a fun, if tense, upcoming storyline to spring out of it.

With Archie out of jail last week and on the trail of something sinister this week, fans saw in the ads that he is worried about the prospect of even going back to Riverdale. Having spent time in juvenile hall, Apa has said that it makes the problems of high school seem small by comparison, so Archie will be coming back with a distinctly different perception of the world than his classmates.

So what does it all mean…?

Warning: spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Riverdale.

“That’s very fun, and the episode that it leads to is going to be a very fun episode,” Sprouse told reporters during a recent visit to the set. “I mean, without spoiling too much, I think it was episode seven of season two where we did a kind of three parter, it was three segmented storylines, and it’s, it’s the same kind of rubric for this one. And it’s really an Archie/Jughead narrative, which is kind of in rare supply. So you get that for a good chunk of episodes. It’s really just Archie and Jughead for a little bit and it’s a lot of fun and they’re on the lam and they’re running away, kind of Stand By Me. It’s really fun.”

The people left behind will have a lot less fun with it. During the same interview, Skeet Ulrich, who plays Jughead’s father, said that F.P. will have “very definite opinions” about Jughead leaving town, and that his opinions would lead to a reunion between the two.

Meanwhile, nobody seems to be taking it harder than Veronica, even as Archie (and Apa) continues to say that his leaving is for her own good.

“I think Archie being in Riverdale puts her in danger,” Apa said. “Because of the whole thing with Hiram, I think Archie being in Riverdale kind of puts a lot of people in danger, but most of all, puts Veronica in danger. But that being the reason for them having to part ways means that there is still something there, you know what I mean? They didn’t part ways because of someone doing something [wrong].”

Fans will have to see how that all shakes out; there are only two episodes left before the midseason break, and then Riverdale won’t return until January.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.