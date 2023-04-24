Riverdale "Tales in a Jugular Vein" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Two: Tales in a Jugular Vein", the fifth episode of Riverdale's seventh and final season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 26th, and based on the previously released preview, will have a combination of sex and death — not to mention Principal Featherhead taking on what he sees as the negative influence of comic books. You can check out the episode's official synopsis for yourself below and then read on for photos from the episode.

CORRUPTING THE YOUTH OF AMERICA — Principal Featherhead (guest star William MacDonald) takes aim at the negative influence comic books have over kids, just as Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is tasked by Pep Comics to write four tales for a new issue. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Greg Murray.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Tales in a Jugular Vein" debuts April 26th.