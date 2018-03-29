‘Riverdale’: What’s Next for Chic After “The Noose Tightens”?

Chic’s sins came back to haunt him on tonight’s episode of Riverdale, and now things may have taken a dramatic turn for Betty’s mysterious brother.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “The Noose Tightens”, below.

Last week’s episode made it appear that Chic (Hart Denton) just might be getting everything he wanted. Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro)? Out of the picture. Polly (Tiera Skovbye) moved to San Francisco with her twins, and at the end of the last episode Betty (Lili Reinhart) had moved in with Jughead (Cole Sprouse), leaving Alice (Madchen Amick) all alone with Chic. But that all took a turn tonight when the car of Chic’s dead drug dealer surfaced, and if that wasn’t bad enough, Chic brought the dead man’s girlfriend, the equally shady Darla, into things.

Darla proceeded to blackmail Alice and Betty, going even further by bringing Chic’s ex-landlord in as well. Had it not been for the Serpents coming in and saving the day, Betty and Alice may very well have ended up hurt or worse, and for Alice, that was the last straw. Chic repeated his offer to move out, and Alice made it very clear that it wasn’t just an offer. Chic was to move out immediately for the danger he’d put them in.

For Alice, this was a heartbreaking moment with her having to finally acknowledge that her long-lost son is a threat and a danger to her and her daughter, but for Chic this isn’t just rejection. It’s an unexpected turn of events that begs the question: what’s next? We know that Chic has been working as well as still doing web cam work, so he has income. Finding a place to go probably won’t be that difficult, but this is Riverdale. Things never go quite as planned. Chic may have been revealed as being a threat, but according to Reinhart there’s still so much more to discover.

“The mystery of Chic is just being unraveled,” Reinhart told fans during a panel at Paley Fest. “There’s so much that we’re about to find out about this person who is just seemingly an intruder in their home. The mystery of Chic is just beginning to unfold, and it carries through the end of the season. So, there’s a lot, a lot to unveil.”

With that in mind, it’s possible that Chic may have been dealt a blow tonight with Alice kicking him out, but it certainly sounds like things aren’t over. They may have only just begun — especially if he’s involved with people like Darla.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.