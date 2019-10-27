Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Debuts Impressive Maleficent Costume

It’s the weekend before Halloween and that means that parties and other festivities are in full swing which, in turn, means lots of epic costumes from people flexing their creativity to dress up for the spookiest holiday of the year. That includes celebrities, many of whom are going all out — or in the case of Kristin Bell and her husband Dax Shepard, staying pretty chill in comfy matching pajamas. For Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan, her costume is a bit more elaborate as she takes on the Mistress of Evil herself, Maleficent.

In a post to her Instagram, Morgan shared a small series of photos of herself dressed up as the Disney villainess. Her costume is generally pretty simple — a black bodysuit, fishnets, black boots, and a cape, but what takes it to the next level are the character’s iconic horns. You can check out Morgan’s Maleficent costume below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram 𝔐𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔣𝔦𝔠𝔦𝔢𝔫𝔱 👻 A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on Oct 27, 2019 at 10:39am PDT

Morgan’s Maleficent costume is not only fantastic, but it’s also very timely. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opened in theaters last week and is currently number two at the box office, behind Joker who has regained the top spot in its fourth week in theaters. And Morgan will be donning another fun costume in this week’s upcoming Halloween episode of Riverdale. Photos from the episode — which actually airs on Halloween for maximum spooky vibes — sees Morgan’s Toni Topaz dressed as beloved DC Comics character, Harley Quinn while Cheryl Blossom, Toni’s girlfriend, is dressed as Poison Ivy. The costumes are something that Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased at San Diego Comic-Con this summer.

“I know what Archie’s gonna be dressed as and we’re trying to get clearance on some DC comic book characters for Cheryl and Toni (Vanessa Morgan),” Aguirre-Sacasa shared. “And Betty is at home giving out candy to trick-or-treaters. No fun allowed for Betty. No, no, no, you’ve got a fun story, a scary story.”

You can check out the synopsis for Riverdale‘s “Chapter Sixty-One: Halloween” below.

“HALLOWEEN IN RIVERDALE — When ominous videotapes begin appearing on doorsteps across Riverdale, widespread fear quickly returns to the town. At Stonewall Prep, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns about a series of mysterious disappearances that have occurred to former students at the school. Meanwhile, Archie’s (KJ Apa) plan to create a safe space for the town’s kids gets derailed when some unwanted visitors crash their Halloween party. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes face to face with trouble, while Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) past comes back to haunt her.

Lastly, a haunting at Thistlehouse rocks Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) to their core. Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Erin Feeley directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

What do you think of Morgan’s Maleficent costume? Let us know in the comments below.