Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan Reveals She's Pregnant

Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan has revealed that she’s expecting her first child with her husband Michael Kopech. She shared some photos on Instagram to celebrate the news and show off their gender reveal festivities. Back on May 20th, Morgan discovered the good news and wondered how to let her fans in on the secret. Judging by the fan response in the comments, they’re pretty thrilled for one of her favorite stars. It looks like the Major League pitcher and his wife will be welcoming a baby boy into their family early next year.

"Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me," she said on Instagram. "I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙 It's almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. We're here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

"I can't believe how much growth & strength you've already given me as your mom. It's like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be,” Morgan continued. “Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I'm just so happy & can't wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be 💙 'I'll love you forever I'll like you for always as long as I'm living my baby you'll be 🎶' - if you know you know #preggers 🤰🏽 👶🏼."

