Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Showrunner Teases Part 5 Would Include Riverdale Crossover

Archie Comics fans got some heartbreaking news earlier this week, when it was revealed that Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be ending with its upcoming "Part Four" later this year. The news devastated fans of the horror-tinged TV series, as CAOS has become a bit of a cult classic since it first debuted in 2014. One thing that fans have been advocating about for years is a crossover with its sister series, Riverdale -- and it looks like they will get their wish in an unexpected way. On Thursday, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to reveal the plans for the show's "Part Five", titled "Witch War". Attached was a piece of promo art from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic artist Robert Hack, which confirms that simply "the witches of Riverdale are coming."

Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book... 💔🔮☠️🍔👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfX — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2020

It's unclear at this point exactly what that would have meant in the television version of CAOS, as the cast and crew of both shows have played coy about a crossover for years.

"If we were to ever do it, it would have to be more meaningful than a gimmick and really reveal character and really push the story forward," Aguirre-Sacasa recently told ComicBook.com. "I absolutely think there is a universe where that happens, but you would want it to really resonate with that and really make it thoughtful and make it deep and special. There's tons of Easter eggs, allusions to other Archie characters in Sabrina, and I think that's a really fun element of it."

The "Witch War" storyline is something that fans of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic have been waiting for for years, as Aguirre-Sacasa and Hack put out the first two issues of that arc back in 2017. The series has gone on a hiatus ever since, leaving the remaining four planned issues of the arc a mystery.

"Roberto is understandably very busy!" Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater explained earlier this year. "We talk about it and we know there’s a great desire for those books to be finished. But until then, we’ll just have to enjoy the massive bounty of Archie-centric entertainment Roberto is working on, which is truly amazing to witness."

There's also the nature of the Riverdale crossover itself, as the Town with Pep has been largely undeveloped in the CAOS comics, outside of setting up a bit of a witch rivalry between Sabrina, Betty Cooper, and Veronica Lodge in previous issues. It will be interesting to see exactly what capacity the Riverdale crossover ends up being, especially as this promo art feels like an amalgam of the current TV and comic iterations of the characters. The Greendale side, on the other hand, leans more into the TV versions of Sabrina and her friends, which opens up a slight can of worms in terms of continuity. But with a multi-year gap between issues of the comic - and the undeniable popularity of the CAOS TV series - certainly would make that change understandable.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's final eight episodes will debut later this year on Netflix. Riverdale will return with new episodes in January 2021 on The CW.

