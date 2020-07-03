Riverdale Fans Are Not Happy With Katy Keene Cancellation

Katy Keene was met with a heartbreaking end on Thursday night, when it was announced that The CW will not be renewing the series for a second season. The Riverdale spinoff, which follows the adult lives of Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), and their friends in New York City, debuted earlier this year, and fans have been eagerly awaiting news of its future ever since the season wrapped up in May. Luckily, it seems like the show's fate might not be entirely sealed, as reports indicate that Warner Bros. Television could potentially find a new home for the series.

Even then, news of Katy Keene's time at The CW coming to an end has left fans legitimately heartbroken, whether they came over to the series from Riverdale or found it entirely on its own. Many have taken to social media to voice their frustration about the cancellation, and to campaign for the series continuing on elsewhere, including its current streaming home of HBO Max. Here are just a few of those responses.