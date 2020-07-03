Riverdale Fans Are Not Happy With Katy Keene Cancellation
Katy Keene was met with a heartbreaking end on Thursday night, when it was announced that The CW will not be renewing the series for a second season. The Riverdale spinoff, which follows the adult lives of Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), and their friends in New York City, debuted earlier this year, and fans have been eagerly awaiting news of its future ever since the season wrapped up in May. Luckily, it seems like the show's fate might not be entirely sealed, as reports indicate that Warner Bros. Television could potentially find a new home for the series.
Even then, news of Katy Keene's time at The CW coming to an end has left fans legitimately heartbroken, whether they came over to the series from Riverdale or found it entirely on its own. Many have taken to social media to voice their frustration about the cancellation, and to campaign for the series continuing on elsewhere, including its current streaming home of HBO Max. Here are just a few of those responses.
This makes me genuinely sad. I really wish they had given it a chance on Netflix. It truly exceeded all my expectations. #katykeene https://t.co/ypD9SMdeR2— Riverdale Fan (@RiverdaleTheCW) July 3, 2020
When you find out the show you just started watching isn’t getting a season 2 😭😭😭 #katykeene #lucyhale #suchagoodshow #gonnamissit— Jennifer Lynn (@Princess_100801) July 3, 2020
Yo @TheCW I’m real tired of shows with @lucyhale not making it.. first Life Sentance and now Katy Keene.. I’m real mad. The world needed Katy Keene. 😡😡 y’all need to do something— Gaga_Gomez (@GagaL_GomezS) July 3, 2020
im too sad for the cast, the team, for lucy. katy keene deserved way much better.— marion soleil (@daughalinzz) July 3, 2020
The fact that Riverdale got five seasons but the magical #KatyKeene didn’t get picked up for a second just goes to prove that 2020 is truly the worst year EVER. 💔 I’m so sorry, @lucyhale. You’ve never shone brighter. pic.twitter.com/a7UAAQGTmr— Brenda Nepomuceno (@brenepomuceno) July 3, 2020
If #KatyKeene gets picked up by #HBOMax I’ll actually get a subscription— tatyana (@tatyanastamper) July 3, 2020
PLEASE somebody pick up #KatyKeene. @TheCW messed up big time. At first I didn’t want to check this show out, but when I did, I was very surprised and glad I did. It was great. Please bring it back. #ThankYouKatyKeene #BringBackKatyKeene— Ƒιη∂ιηgƁяιттαηуღ 🌙💜🌻 (@Fallen_Angel356) July 3, 2020
#SaveKatyKeene because there’s nothing on tv like it right now.— angel✨ (@granderuffalo) July 3, 2020
............😭😤🤬
Still think this was a fun ride regardless, hopefully SOMEONE or SOMETHING saves this amazing show, or at least the cast....
Love you #KatyKeene, you deserve SO MUCH BETTER ❤️ https://t.co/6Zs5fkLLwm— ✨🍎Haley G🍎✨ (@HaleyTheRadiant) July 3, 2020
By the end, #KatyKeene really found itself and proved it had a lot of potential for future episodes. (Plus, Josie had pussycats again!) Really going to miss the show and the dreamy positivity it brought into my life weekly (even if I was a bit hard on it). pic.twitter.com/U58vleqkWr— jay snow. (@snowyjay) July 3, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.