‘Riverdale’ Star Hopes to See More About Toni Topaz’s Family

Even if often dysfunctional, family is important on Riverdale. In fact, just underneath the drama and intrigue on The CW show — and sometime at the heart of it — the family relationships are the real story.

Possible spoilers from tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Hills Have Eyes”, below.

From Archie Andrews (KJ Apa’s) solid relationship with his father Fred (Luke Perry), to the highly dysfunctional and often emotionally abusive relationship between Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and her mother Penelope (Nathalie Boltt), family relationships run a wide gamut on Riverdale. In tonight’s episode we get a little sharper look at just how bad Cheryl’s relationship with her mother is as she opens up to Vanessa Morgan’s Toni Topaz about how Penelope ruined her first love. But when it comes to Toni’s family, there’s still not much known about the Southsider other than her Native American roots. That’s something Morgan hopes will change.

Morgan recently told ComicBook.com in an interview that she’s hopeful Riverdale will explore more of her character’s family ties.

“I hope so, to be honest,” Morgan said. “I’m not sure on that yet, but I really hope that it will bring more into, we’ll get to know more about Toni’s family. I definitely think we will. There’s definitely some little hints here and there, but I’m still yet to see what’s really going on behind the scenes of Toni’s family.”

Getting to know more about Toni’s family would bring an interesting dynamic to Riverdale. As we’ve already seen on the show, Toni may be a Southside Serpent, but she’s also one of the more clear-headed members of the gang. She also seems to fit in better than some might expect since the students from South Side High School found themselves integrated with Riverside High. Since we know that her, via her grandfather, she has deep roots with the Serpents and the South Side in general, it would be interesting to find out what her home life is like, perhaps shedding a bit of light on her motivations.

It would also be interesting to see more about Toni’s family considering that it looks like there could be a deeper relationship developing between Toni and Cheryl. Tonight’s Riverdale confirmed that Cheryl is bisexual, something that audiences have already known about Toni. But while Cheryl’s mother had a negative reaction to her daughter’s sexuality, Toni seems a lot more grounded and less concerned about what her family thinks, though Morgan said that the two would still be able to bond.

“Cheryl revealing that she was into girls and her mom kind of cut that off right away and she loved that girl, I think that’s going to make Toni realize, ‘Oh wow, you like girls too.’ I think it instantly just opens Toni’s mind to be like, ‘Oh, okay. Good to know. Maybe you could like me. Who knows?’ I feel like that’s the game changer there, where she reveals that, because Toni can 100% relate to that. They’ll definitely bond over both being bisexual characters on the show.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.