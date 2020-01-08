Riverdale “Varsity Blues” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Varsity Blues,” the upcoming tenth episode of Rivedale‘s fourth season. The episode, which is set to air on Wednesday, January 22nd will see the kids at Riverdale High gear up for a championship football game against their rivals, Stonewall Prep — which just so happens to be Jughead’s new school. On top of that school sports rivalry, Archie and his friends will have elements of the personal lives to deal with as well, including the arrival of Archie’s Uncle Frank.

With the episode set to center around a football game, it brings the focus of things back to the characters’ senior year of high school, something that showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa spoke about last summer.

“Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Varsity Blues” below and keep reading for images from the episode.

SPIRIT WEEK — As Riverdale High prepares for the championship football game against Stonewall Prep, Betty (Lili Reinhart) gets to work on a story about the rivalry between the schools. Archie (KJ Apa) is conflicted when Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) tells him about Uncle Frank’s (guest star Ryan Robbins) troubled past. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) goes head to head with Ms. Appleyard (guest star Emily Tennant), the school’s new cheerleading coach, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hits a roadblock with her latest Luna Rum recipe. Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is forced to pick a side after the perks of attending Stonewall Prep begin to interfere with his personal life. Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Roxanne Benjamin directed the episode written by Aaron Allen.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Varsity Blues” airs January 22nd.

