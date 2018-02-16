The CW’s ‘Roswell’ Reboot Lands a Director

The CW is making a massive push in original programming this fall, and one of its most talked-about projects has landed a prolific TV voice as its director.

According to Deadline, the network as tapped Julie Plec to direct the pilot of its Roswell reboot. She will also executive produce the pilot, and stay on as an EP if the show is given a series order.

Plec has been a celebrated figure in TV for the last several years, so this should be considered a big win for the upcoming reboot. The writer-director most well-know for her work with the celebrated teen drama The Vampire Diaries, where she served as co-developer, producer, and showrunner. She also directed multiple episodes of the show, including the series finale.

In addition to her work with Vampire Diaries, Plec created The Originals for The CW, and recently directed an episode of Riverdale.

The new take on Roswell is written and executive produces by The Originals writer Carina Adly MacKenzie. This version of the show will add an immigration twist to the original series, bringing to light several issues facing states that border Mexico. The series follows the daughter of undocumented immigrants who returns to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico to discover a shocking truth about her teenage crush, who is now a police officer. It turns out that her former fling is an alien who has kept his other-worldly abilities a secret his entire life.

In addition to reboots of Roswell and Charmed, The CW is producing several other pilots for potential pickup this fall. To help make room for all of these new shows, the network recently announced that it will once again be airing shows on Sundays, expanding its original programming to six nights each week.