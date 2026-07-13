4 Sci-Fi Shows That Predicted the Future (#3 Is Terrifyingly Accurate)

Sci-fi has always loved stories about space, wars, time travel, but above all, technology. And over the years, a lot of the ideas the genre came up with seemed like they existed just to amaze audiences. After all, who would’ve imagined that talking to a computer, carrying around a device that can do practically everything, or having algorithms analyzing our daily routines would go from pure fiction to everyday reality? Plenty of shows, both from decades ago and more recent years, stood out for diving deep into exactly that. TV literally predicted the future in more ways than one before our eyes.

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So, what once felt like an exciting vision of a world years away has now become part of everyone’s daily life. Even more fascinating is that some of these shows also explored the darker side of that future and the technologies that came with it. How would they change people and society as a whole? Here are 4 shows that are perfect examples of that.

4) Person of Interest

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Today, we talk about AI all the time and how it’s capable of doing just about anything. But if you think back to the early 2010s, it was still a pretty premature topic. Then Person of Interest came along to tackle something that felt completely unbelievable at the time — but, incredibly, doesn’t anymore. The series is a thriller that follows Harold Finch (Michael Emerson), a programmer who creates an AI capable of analyzing security cameras, phone calls, financial records, and basically any other available data to predict when a crime is about to happen. Alongside former CIA operative John Reese (Jim Caviezel), he sets out to stop those tragedies before they happen.

Back then, the idea of an AI monitoring pretty much the entire population sounded like something straight out of a conspiracy theory. Today, though, much of it is at the center of conversations about technology and ethics. We now live with facial recognition, massive data collection, algorithms that can predict shopping habits and even human behavior (not to mention AI assistants sitting inside millions of homes). Person of Interest understood remarkably early, and in surprising detail, where technology was heading and just how much it would force privacy and security onto opposite sides of the conversation.

3) Max Headroom

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Not many people remember Max Headroom anymore, which isn’t surprising considering it was an ’80s show that seemed pretty bizarre for its time. But that’s exactly what made its premise so interesting. The series was well ahead of its time when it chose to tell the story of Edison Carter (Matt Frewer), a journalist whose mind is partially transformed into a digital personality called Max Headroom, a glitchy virtual host who eventually becomes a celebrity. It was a genuinely creative idea back then, but it’s also exactly the kind of thing we see today, especially with the rise of digital influencers — and no, not the human ones.

These days, we’re surrounded by computer-generated influencers, AI-created personalities, and people who follow digital avatars as if they were real celebrities (and many don’t even realize they’re looking at AI). And Max Headroom goes even further than that, imagining a world where big corporations completely control information, manipulate public opinion, and turn entertainment into a tool for influence. And, well, we’re living in a time where misinformation, deepfakes, and fabricated stories spread every single day, usually with an agenda behind them, aren’t we?

2) Star Trek: The Original Series

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A lot of people like to say that Star Trek: The Original Series predicted the smartphone, but that really undersells the show’s impact. The production follows the crew of the Enterprise as they explore the galaxy using technology that, back in the ’60s, seemed impossible to imagine as reality. They made video calls, talked to computers using only their voices, carried pocket-sized communicators, and used translators capable of understanding almost any language. Today, all of that fits inside the phone sitting in your pocket.

The most impressive thing about Star Trek: TOS wasn’t simply that it got a few gadgets right, but that it envisioned an entire technological ecosystem seamlessly integrated into everyday life, designed to make life easier rather than just look futuristic. And it’s no coincidence that some engineers and developers have cited the series as an inspiration over the years. In many ways, this show didn’t just imagine the future, but it shaped the vision of it that would influence real technological development. That’s pretty incredible.

1) Black Mirror

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Nowadays, there’s probably no better example of a show that feels like it saw the future than Black Mirror. It’s not nearly as old as some of the other series on this list, and given where society was already heading, it wasn’t impossible to imagine some of these ideas. But that’s not really the point here. The show is fascinating because of the unsettling level of detail in how closely many of its concepts resemble reality. As an anthology, each episode focuses on a piece of technology that feels entirely plausible and asks just how far it could go if no one ever drew the line. That’s where stories about social media, AI, surveillance, virtual reality, and algorithms come in.

Take episodes like “Nosedive,” about a society obsessed with social ratings, or “Be Right Back,” where an AI digitally recreates someone who has died — both feel much closer to reality today than most people ever expected. Besides, watching Black Mirror is also weird since the show isn’t really trying to predict the next big invention, but showing how we tend to turn every new technology from a convenience into a dependency. It’s sci-fi, but as time goes on, it feels more like the kind of headline you could wake up to tomorrow.

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