Invincible Season 6 Gets Promising Progress Update Ahead of Season 5 Release

Invincible Season 5 is currently in the works for a release with Prime Video next year, but it seems that a new update from one of its stars has revealed that Invincible Season 6 is even further along than fans might have expected. Invincible wrapped up its fourth season with Prime Video earlier this year with the end of one of the most explosive arcs in the series to date, but the animated series is really only getting started. Season 5 is coming our way sometime next year, and it will then be followed by Season 6.

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Invincible Season 6 has been officially confirmed by Prime Video now that the animated series is in the midst of production on Season 5, and it turns out that work on this future season has already begun as well. Speaking with ScreenRant, JK Simmons (who voices Omni-Man in the animated series) confirmed that he has “just started recording” parts of Season 6, and noted that it’s so early on because voice work is really only the start of a much longer process for the series.

Invincible Season 6 Voice Recording Begins, Says JK Simmons

Prime Video

With Invincible Season 6 now beginning voice work for stars like JK Simmons, this does indicate that the pipeline for the Prime Video series is now moving forward at a steady pace. Following the gap in release for the series’ second season, and the issues that came up during the third season, Invincible Season 4 had released its episodes not long after. The promise from those behind the scenes teased it would be an annual release from now on, and that looks like it will be continue to be the case.

Invincible Season 5 has already been locked in for a release sometime in 2027, and it likely then will be followed by Season 6 in 2028. The series has been adapting Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley and Cory Walker’s original Invincible comics series pretty much faithfully in terms of the arcs that have been brought to screens thus far, and the first four seasons have taken the material to a little under the halfway mark. So there likely might be nine or ten seasons for the animated series overall.

What’s New for Invincible Season 5?

Image via Prime Video

Invincible Season 5 is now in the works for a release in 2027, and the first teaser image for the season reveals it will likely feature much more of Dinosaurus. Voiced by Matthew Rhys (who recently was nominated for an Emmy for work in shows like Widow’s Bay), the new villain was only briefly seen in the fourth season. But with the show continuing to adapt the comic arcs as they happened in the original, Dinosaurus is about to play a much bigger role at the center of the next season’s big conflict.

The next season will also be introducing The Boys and My Adventures with Superman star Jack Quaid as one of the new additions to the cast, Gravitator, who plays a smaller role in the comics but might end up being expanded for the animated series. It’s been one of the fun ways that Invincible has kept experienced fans on their toes as it’s been willing to change events from the original run, so we’ll have to wait and see what’s next. Catch up with the first four seasons of Invincible now streaming with Prime Video in the meantime.

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HT – ScreenRant