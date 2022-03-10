Rugrats Funko Pop Pre-Orders: Angelica, Chuckie, Susie, and Tommy are Back

It’s been several years since Funko released Pop figures based on the beloved Nickelodeon Rugrats series from the ’90s, but the Paramount+ revival has breathed new life into the franchise. That said, Funko is back with brand new Pop figures of Tommy (with a chance at a Chase), Angelica, Chuckie, and Susie! There’s also an exclusive or two mixed in for good measure. A breakdown is available below, and exclusives are highlighted.

Season 1 of Rugrats is streaming on Paramount+ now. An official description of the show – and what to expect for Season 2 – can be found below.

“From Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the brand-new Rugrats series is a reimagining of the classic ’90s hit that features rich and colorful CG-animation and follows the babies-Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, and Phil and Lil-as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view.”

“This next season of Rugrats will dive even deeper into the secret life of babies and their unsuspecting parents, while continuing to highlight the main themes of friendship and family,” Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation said. “For 30 years, the Rugrats have resonated with fans around the globe and we can’t wait to continue telling original and fresh stories with these beloved characters.”

Rugrats stars EG Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille), all of whom are reprising their iconic roles in this new series. They are joined by new voices, including Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey (Tommy’s parents, Didi and Stu Pickles); Tony Hale (Chuckie’s father, Chas Finster); Natalie Morales (Phil and Lil’s mother, Betty DeVille); Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons (Angelica’s parents, Charlotte and Drew Pickles); Nicole Byer and Omar Miller (Susie’s parents, Lucy and Randy Carmichael); and Michael McKean (Grandpa Lou Pickles).