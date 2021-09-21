Paramount+ Renews Rugrats For Season 2

Paramount+’s Rugrats revival debuted on the streaming service back in May, giving the iconic cartoon a new look and all-new stories for its beloved characters, and now, Rugrats fans have more to look forward to. On Tuesday, Paramount+ renewed the all-new Rugrats for a second season. Additionally, they announced that eight all-new episodes from the first season will drop begging on Thursday, October 7th, exclusively on the streaming service. The renewal news comes as the series celebrates 30 years since the launch of the original series on August 11, 1991.



“Kids series are a key driver of engagement for Paramount+,” Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount+ said in a statement. “With the renewal of Rugrats for a second season, we look forward to bringing even more adventures with Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, and the rest of the Rugrats for kids and families to enjoy.”



“This next season of Rugrats will dive even deeper into the secret life of babies and their unsuspecting parents, while continuing to highlight the main themes of friendship and family,” Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation said. “For 30 years, the Rugrats have resonated with fans around the globe and we can’t wait to continue telling original and fresh stories with these beloved characters.”



You can check out the official description of the Rugrats revival – including the upcoming new Season 1 episodes – below.



“From Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the brand-new Rugrats series is a reimagining of the classic ’90s hit that features rich and colorful CG-animation and follows the babies-Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, and Phil and Lil-as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view. Following the season one run on Paramount+, the series will air on Nickelodeon at a later date to be announced.



In the all-new season one episodes, the babies will continue to find themselves in a variety of situations by using their wild imaginations, including defeating an “outer space villain,” traveling through Chuckie’s dad’s body, embarking upon a daring mission to break Angelica out of preschool and more. The new batch of episodes also includes a half-hour, Halloween-themed special where Tommy needs his friends’ help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party as their parents seem to disappear one by one.”



Rugrats stars EG Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille), all of whom are reprising their iconic roles in this new series. They are joined by new voices, including Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey (Tommy’s parents, Didi and Stu Pickles); Tony Hale (Chuckie’s father, Chas Finster); Natalie Morales (Phil and Lil’s mother, Betty DeVille); Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons (Angelica’s parents, Charlotte and Drew Pickles); Nicole Byer and Omar Miller (Susie’s parents, Lucy and Randy Carmichael); and Michael McKean (Grandpa Lou Pickles).



Are you excited the Rugrats revival is getting a second season? Are you looking forward to new Season 1 episodes? Let us know in the comments!