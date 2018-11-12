Funko’s New ’90s Nickelodeon Pops Are Smashing

Funko has released a new collection of Pop figures and Dorbz for anyone that loves their ’90s Nickelodeon cartoons. The collection includes Gerald Johanssen from Hey Arnold!, Angelica and Spike from Rugrats, and Eliza, Nigel and Donnie from The Wild Thornberrys.

You can pre-order the entire collection right here with shipping slated for December. Nigel is going to be the first Pop on my list. SMASHING!

As for the rest of the collection, look for Chuckie, Tommy, and Angelica from Rugrats as Dorbz to hit the Funko Shop sometime soon. You will also find Arnold and Gerald as fruits in Helga’s play from Hey Arnold! at GameStop sometime in November / December.

On a related note, Rugrats fans may recall that at this time last year, Nickelodeon and FYE teamed up to make Reptar Bars a reality – right down to the frosting filling that will turn your tongue green. Well, hold on to your diapies because the Reptar Bar is back and this time it’s shaped like the actual Reptar dinosaur!

Honestly, they had us at dinosaur-shaped candy bar with a green frosting filling, but you should know that the shell of the candy has also changed from simple milk chocolate to caramel milk chocolate with peanut crunch. They’ve also created a “Reptar on Ice” version of the original bar that features blue frosting inside.

Need to taste the new and improved Reptar bars at all costs? That’s good, because the Reptar Bar Deluxe (in either snow or Christmas tree packaging) will set you back $14.99 each (on sale), and FYE is the only place you can get it. A five pack of Reptar on Ice Bars will cost you $19.99. You can get your orders in right here. The official description is available below.

“A Reptar Bar is chocolate and nuts and caramel and green stuff and-and-and it’s swirled and stirred and rippled and beaten and sweetened until you can’t stop eatin’. The superist! The duperist! The double chocolate scooperist! The meanest. The best! It’s better than the rest! Reptar Bar! Reptar Bar! The candy bar supreme! The candy bar that turns your tongue green!”

This deluxe piece is a green frosting filled caramel milk chocolate with peanut crunch shaped into the hottest dinosaur around, REPTAR!!!!

