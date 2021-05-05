Rugrats Series Reveals Official Trailer, New Key Art

Paramount+ today released the official trailer and new key art for the upcoming CG-animated Rugrats show that is set to premiere on May 27th. The first set of episodes will join the streaming service that day with additional episodes to be announced at a later date. According to the press release, the hour-long first episode, "Second Time Around," sees Tommy Pickles leading the babies once again on an adventure to help Chuckie after his attempt to be brave goes poorly.

You can check out the new trailer embedded above, and you can also check out the new key art for Rugrats below:

(Photo: Paramount+)

"Rugrats is one of the biggest and most influential TV hits among kids and parents ever, and we can’t wait for the all-new series to debut on Paramount+," said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation, as part of the announcement today.

"This brand-new CG take on the franchise is packed with all-new stories and adventures for the babies and pairs original voice cast members with an all-star roster of brand-new talent," added Eryk Casemiro, Senior Vice President, Nickelodeon Preschool and Executive Producer, "making it the perfect combination for the original Nick generation and today’s kids."

The all-new CG Rugrats series is set to premiere on Paramount+ on May 27th. The series stars E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille), who are reprising their roles from the original series. New voice cast members include Ashley Rae Spillers and Tommy Dewey (Tommy’s parents, Didi and Stu Pickles); Tony Hale (Chuckie’s father, Chas Finster); Natalie Morales, (Phil and Lil’s mother, Betty DeVille); Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons (Angelica’s parents, Charlotte and Drew Pickles); Nicole Byer and Omar Miller (Susie’s parents, Lucy and Randy Carmichael); and Michael McKean (Grandpa Lou Pickles). You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Rugrats show right here.

