Is Wolf Pack Connected To Teen Wolf?

The first episode of Wolf Pack is now streaming on Paramount+ and the series was created by Teen Wolf's Jeff Davis. When the show was originally announced, many assumed the new series was a spinoff of the MTV series which ran from 2011 to 2017. While there is a new Teen Wolf movie that was also released on Paramount+ today, the show and the movie are actually unrelated to Wolf Pack. Recently, Davis spoke with SFX Magazine (via CBR) and clarified that Wolf Pack is not a spinoff of Teen Wolf.

"I know that everybody gets confused by it, but I always say, 'Nobody thinks Twilight is in the same universe as Interview With The Vampire,'" Davis said. "There can be two werewolf shows that exist in separate spaces. It's funny because one of the things we did was consciously try and do things differently with Wolf Pack." The creator also pointed out that Wolf Pack is more "sophisticated" than Teen Wolf.

"I said, 'I don't want to do the same show. I want to do something more adult, a little bit extreme in places. Not necessarily darker, but a little bit more sophisticated in terms of themes.' Teen Wolf was very comic book. It had a real sense of humor... not that Wolf Pack doesn't have a sense of humor, but it's not as comedic as Teen Wolf," Davis explained.

What Is Wolf Pack About?

You can read a description of Wolf Pack here: "When a raging wildfire descends on California, a mysterious creature hiding out in the forest is awoken and a group of teenagers find their lives changed forever. Wolf Pack stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray," Paramount+ shared on YouTube. "Stream the series premiere of Wolf Pack on Thursday, Jan. 26, exclusively on Paramount+. Then, stream all-new episodes on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+. Wolf Pack will release internationally on Paramount+ in Canada on Jan. 26 and Australia, Latin America, and Brazil on Jan. 27."

What Is Teen Wolf: The Movie About?

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.

Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Derek Hale for the project along with Posey Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Not returning for the film are Dylan O'Brien, who said it was a "difficult decision" to not return as Stiles Stilinski, and Arden Cho.

Wolf Pack's first episode and Teen Wolf: The Movie are now streaming on Paramount+.