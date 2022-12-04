Teen Wolf: The Movie Trailer Released by Paramount+

Teen Wolf: The Movie is headed to Paramount+ in January and now fans are getting the full trailer for the upcoming Teen Wolf continuation. Released on Sunday as part of CCXP in Sao Paolo, Brazil, the first full trailer for the eagerly anticipated film highlights the return of fan-favorite characters from the series as they prepare to deal with a terrifying evil in Beacon Hills — and teases that one familiar face may not be who they seem. The movie is set to debut on January 26th. Check it out for yourself below.

The pack is back to stop a terrifying evil in Beacon Hills. Teen Wolf: The Movie is coming exclusively to #ParamountPlus on January 26. #TeenWolfMovie pic.twitter.com/XVAuMiB8ze — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) December 4, 2022

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.

Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Derek Hale for the project along with Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Not returning for the film are Dylan O'Brien, who said it was a "difficult decision" to not return as Stiles Stilinski, and Arden Cho. The poster for the film was also recently released and you can check that out for yourself here.

"Well, it's interesting because Teen Wolf, the show was a reboot, and now we're kind of rebooting the reboot," Hoechlin previously told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "That was so cool. I think it's pretty rare that people get the opportunity to work on a show for almost 10 years, step away for five and then come back to it," Posey said. "Like just that thought, and that concept alone is something I cherish, and I think it's really special because I don't think a lot of people get that opportunity to do that, you know, but then you know, talking about the actual content of the movie and us being able to work with each other again, and it's awesome, dude, I'm super stoked for the fans to check it out. And I you know, he did a really great job with the script, and it's fun. It's an adventure. It's a ride."

Teen Wolf: The Movie will premiere on Thursday, January 26, 2023 on Paramount+.

