



And Just Like That is coming back for another season. HBO Max announced the series’ next salvo of episodes today. When the Sex And The City revival was announced, there was a lot of hope and optimism about getting to revisit these characters. Well, the fan response on social media was palpable. Every week there were more memes and reactions to the storylines as they developed. Clearly, people still care about Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. There is just something about seeing Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in roles that everyone loved at the dawn of prestige TV. 10 episodes was the order last time and you should expect similar output with Season 2. The only question that remains is will fans be as ravenous for And Just Like That as they were in the first go-around or will it kick into a new gear with new viewers being added to the pile?

Executive producer Michael Patrick King is ecstatic about the good news. “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

“We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max offered. “We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”

Here’s how HBO Max describes And Just Like That: “The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series “Sex and the City,” from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

The series is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. King also wrote the series along with Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. King directed the series along with Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

