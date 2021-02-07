Dan Levy's Mom Calls Out His Childhood Bullies Ahead of Saturday Night Live Hosting Gig

✖

Dan Levy’s mom is calling out his childhood bullies ahead of his Saturday Night Live hosting gig. It seems like the actor’s family is getting in on the act before things get rolling on NBC tonight. That probably doesn’t feel great having all of this past experience out there on the timeline. But, it’s an absolute win for Levy who has been enjoying all the success from Schitt’s Creek. To add to the fun, Phoebe Bridgers is the musical guest for this week’s episode. So, be prepared for a collision of the Internet’s favorites as SNL gets rolling in a little bit. This season’s musical guests have been strong to start, and the hosting continues to become more interesting as the weeks go on. Check out what she had to say down below:

She typed, “This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the the summer of ‘96 - just because he was different. Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!’”

The success for Schitt’s Creek cannot be overstated. Levy actually accepted the Outstanding Comedy Series award the show won at the Emmy’s.

"Our show at its core is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something that we need more of now than we've ever needed before," Levy explained. "And I just wanted to say, for any of you who have not registered to vote, please do so, and then go out and vote, because that is the only way that we’re going to have some love and acceptance out there.”

