Saturday Night Live Promo With Dan Levy and Phoebe Bridgers Says Episode Better Be Funny or Else

✖

A new Saturday Night Live promo with Dan Levy and Phoebe Bridgers argues that there are going to be some steep consequences if the episode isn’t funny. Of course, this weekend’s show will see the Schitt’s Creek star make a splash on the NBC program. Alongside him will be Twitterers darling and Grammy-nominated Singer, Bridgers. They will look to keep the momentum going after Machine Gun Kelly and John Krasinski’s heavily Office-inspired show last week. The promo seems to hint at the kind of good time awaiting people at the end of the week. Poor Aidy Bryant is absolutely distraught when the Grammy-nominated musician tells her that the songs might not be up to Weird Al Yankovich levels. Both Levy and Bridgers can’t help but laugh at that bit. The audience is probably feeling the same way.

In a recent interview with MTV, the musical guest talked about “Kyoto” being nominated for the prestigious award. It’s been a wild year for everyone, and Bridgers played a big role in helping some people on the Internet get through all of that.

DANNNNN

PHOEBEEE

SNLLLL THIS WEEKEND! pic.twitter.com/g5xEZrJvF0 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2021

"'Kyoto' is kind of like that sequel feeling, where I'm mad at my dad," she laughs, "but then, kind of realizing that I'm also kind of over it. Forgiveness is a gift to yourself, and I totally feel like that. It sucks to walk around angry all the time."

"Songs are great. They just kind of help you work through shit, like, kind of even before I feel it… [Her father] was like, 'Hey... that song that's about me is nominated for a Grammy,' and that's the first time we talked about it. But yeah, I'm glad it was lighthearted of a conversation."

"Honestly, it's like trauma representation," she explains. "It's like when I read a book that's super dark, or something, there's like a weight lifted because it's just someone that you look up laying all this out that you relate to."

Will you be checking out Saturday Night Live this weekend? Let us know in the comments!